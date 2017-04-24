Little Free Libraries bring book access to Columbus

×

You may have spotted little libraries popping up around central Ohio.

These small structures, often built to look like miniature houses or spruced-up birdhouses, promote literacy and foster community building. Each tiny library is a book exchange that operates on a “take a book, return a book” trust system, and can be created by any resident or organization interested in sharing favorite books with the community. There are more than 50,000 registered Little Free Libraries across all 50 U.S. states and 70-plus countries around the world.

Many Tri-Village residents and organizations have elected to become stewards of their own Little Free Libraries. There are now more than 100 in and around Columbus promoting the mission of Wisconsin native Todd H. Bol.

In 2010, Bol decided to share his love of reading by constructing and giving away 30 little libraries. He watched them grow over the next two years, at which point their success led him to establish Little Free Library as a nonprofit.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, up to 61 percent of low-income families do not have any books for their kids at home. Each Little Free Library is fighting this statistic by providing communities 24/7 access to books, and many of these structures are in partnership with broader initiatives.

Grandview Heights yoga studio Shift is one of the local businesses to get involved.

“Our studio is about mindfulness and being present. We wanted to offer a spot for our members, and our community to sit down, read and relax,” says Lucy Bartimole, managing partner of Shift. “We built our Little Free Library in hopes of helping people take a moment of pause in their busy lives.”

Under a similar motive of community support, media specialist Kristi Jump of Edison Intermediate/Larson Middle School led a group of fourth- and fifth-graders to build their own Little Free Library in Grandview. The students created the structure with the help of their teachers by using the high school’s new CNC router. Two years later, Jump’s Little Free Library continues to be a student-run initiative that is teaching kids firsthand how they can impact their neighborhood.

Claudine Eckhart, an Upper Arlington resident, has even started her own independent Little Free Library, with the help of her family, offering books outside her home at 1850 Upper Chelsea Rd.

A map of Little Free Libraries, as well as guidance on starting a new one, can be found at www.littlefreelibrary.org.

