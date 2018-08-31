Kitchen Kapers Tour kitchen lets in natural light

× Expand Photo by Ryan Montgomery, RL Memories “We evened out the ceiling heights and decided on a layout that really opened up the kitchen into the adjoining family room,” Hall says.

You never really know how satisfying something is, until you start to live without it. For anyone living in a home with little access to natural lighting, life can be pretty dull.

For Virginia Hall, her original kitchen began feeling dated and disjointed.

“The ceiling had three different heights,” Hall says. “It was lacking natural light and only had one small window.”

To fix these problems, a plan was created to open up the kitchen and maximize the space. By creating a flow from the center hall to the kitchen, and from the kitchen to the dining room, the space feels much more open. Hall, who is a designer, has always been drawn to light and bright kitchens and always had a dream of having that for her own home.

“We wanted the space to be beautiful, yet functional and luckily we were able to incorporate all of our needs and wants to achieve that,” Hall says.

The kitchen will be part of the 2018 Kitchen Kapers Tour. Kitchen Kapers is a community volunteer organization with commitments to raising funds for cancer care at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. Hall’s home, alongside six others, will be featured on the tour. All proceeds will go to cancer research.

“I am excited to see all of the other homes on the tour and to be a part of such a great cause that really focuses on enhancing healing and patient quality of life throughout treatments,” Hall says.

