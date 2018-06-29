Grandview Heights: Music on the Lawn turns 33

Summer is in full swing, and that means the 33rd annual Music on the Lawn series, coordinated by the Grandview Heights Public Library and Grandview Heights Parks & Recreation, is in full swing, too.

Though the sun has set on June, you can still catch four fantastic local bands on the GHPL lawn. From alternative and R&B to blues and ’70s rock, each Tuesday in July – with the exception of July 3 to accommodate for Red, White & Boom – the GHPL lawn will fill with a sea of chairs, blankets, food and fun to celebrate the summer and support the library and parks and recreation department. Each concert runs from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

During the inaugural season in 1986, around 1,000 people attended the summer series. In recent years, however, the series has grown to accommodate around 6,000 attendees each season. Music on the Lawn aims to support the Grandview community, with water and juice sales benefiting the GHPL Foundation, local sponsorships, and even a presence of local food trucks. That’s right, the Central Ohio Food Truck Association is teaming up with the Tri-Village Chamber Partnership to bring a food truck to each week of the music series.

And, as always, attendance to the Grandview Heights Music on the Lawn summer concert series is free; Grandview residents, friends and visitors of all ages are welcome to join in on the festivities. There are no rain locations, so attendees should call 614-486-2951 after 6 p.m. on Tuesdays to inquire about weather cancellations.

Amanda DePerro is an editor. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.

2018 Music on the Lawn Band and Food Truck Schedule

Grandview Heights Public Library, 1685 W. First Ave.

Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

July 10

Cherry Chrome (alternative rock)

Hogback BBQ Pit (barbecue)

July 17

Inner City Blues Band (blues and R&B)

Barroluco Argentine Comfort Food (Latin American)

July 24

The Silky Ray Band (blues)

Mojo Tago (Mexican)

July 31