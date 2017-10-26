The 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Spice Up Your Life

No one likes a bland holiday turkey or ham. Penzey’s Spices offers The American Heart & Soul Gift Box, which has eight different spices used extensively in Southern cooking, a “Soul” pin and spice tips. $34.95. www.penzeys.com

BABY Bonanza

Shopping for anyone can be tough, but shopping for babies can be even tougher. Ease your mind from the multitude of available options by gifting the new parents a set of embossed BABY blocks from Fresh Crafts Gallery, which are sure to look great in any newborn’s room. $14. www.freshcraftsgallery.com

HO HO HO-hio

For the Buckeye State nut in your family, this T-shirt from Reed Arts is a go-to gift. With Cincinnati artist Charley Harper’s signature “Ohio” image with a cardinal, buckeye leaf and ladybug, your loved one can show his or her Ohio pride all year long. $20. www.reedarts.com

Silver Bells

You can never go wrong with a gift of jewelry, and this holds up for the featured pieces at The Smithery. All four pieces feature oxidized sterling silver. The earrings on the left have 14- and 24-karat gold, while the necklace on the right uses 14-karat gold vermeil. Both sets were designed by shop owners Anne Holman and Jen Townsend. $65-$175. www.shopthesmithery.com

An Earful on Earrings

These new, whimsical earrings from Dawn Estrin will surely be a conversation starter at any holiday party. Estrin’s earrings and necklaces are beautiful additions to the Ohio Craft Museum’s annual Gifts of the Craftsmen holiday sale. Visit the museum between Nov. 5 and Dec. 23 to shop handcrafted jewelry, functional pottery, unique ornaments and much more. $20-$85. www.ohiocraft.org

Yarn It!

Great for any crafter, and not just knitters, these mini skein packs from Yarn It & Haberdashery are helpful when one can’t decide what color is best for one’s latest project. Weavers and crocheters will also love the bursts of color these yarns add to their work. $35-$36. www.yarnitanddash.com

Winter Wear

Though fall may have been toasty, the chill of winter is right around the corner. Protect against those biting Ohio winds in style with these White + Warren winter cashmere accessories from Leal Boutique. Items include gloves, beanies, headbands, scarves and travel wraps. $100-$350. www.lealboutique.com

Merry Scentmas

Available in over 100 scents, an 11 oz. candle (pictured far right) from The Candle Lab is able to burn for 80 hours. These all-natural candles can transform any home’s aroma, smelling like a beach one second and a forest the next. Themed gift packs (pictured left center) with four different scents are also available. $19-$23. www.thecandlelab.com

Frame of Mind

The perfect photo, poster or piece of art isn’t a complete gift unless it has the proper display. Image Arts Etc. offers custom framing services, sure to make any piece pop. Those who mention Tri-Village Magazine’s Holiday Gift Guide will receive 15 percent off his or her purchase. Prices vary. www.imageartscolumbus.com

Chocolate Crazed

New this year, the dark chocolate cashew crunch from Krema Nut Company has a rich, buttery center that’s coated in Krema’s famous dark chocolate. Perfect for any sweet tooth, this new candy makes a great gift. $4.29. www.krema.com

Family, Friends and Foodies

The gift of food is best shared with family and friends. An Eddie George's Grille 27 gift card is the perfect gift for the holidays or, really, any occasion. Gift cards can be purchased in any desired amount at the restaurant or online. www.eddiegeorgesgrille27.g3restaurants.com

Truffle Treats

For a sweet treat this holiday season, check out the assorted candies and desserts at Pure Imagination Chocolatier. Biscuits, macaroons and truffles in a variety of flavors are sure to make great gifts for those with a sweet tooth. Truffles come in packages of 4, 8, 16 and 24 pieces, and gift baskets (pictured here) will be available this year as well. $6.95-$39.95. www.pureimaginationchocolatier.com

Pampered Perfection

Limited edition Shampure and Beautifying Pure-Fumes make a great holiday gift from Shear Impressions. Create a gift set by adding a Shampure shampoo to a lotion or a Beautifying cleansing oil and body moisturizer for the ultimate pampering holiday gift. Pure-Fume retail price $30. www.shearimpressionsgrandview.com

Impress with Press

Sometimes the best gift is served around a table of friends and family. Press Pub on 5th is a great place to gather and enjoy classic sandwiches and tasty sides, not to mention a full bar. Gift cards are available and can be purchased at Press Pub on 5th as well as at Press Grill in the Short North. www.presscolumbus.com

Splendid Seasoning

When cooking for the holidays, seasoning is the name of the game. The Splendido gift package from The Oilerie features a bottle of Fior Fiore, its most popular extra virgin olive oil, along with a jar of seasoning. Perfect for dipping bread in, the seasoned oil makes a great appetizer to any holiday meal. Splendido with gift packaging $26. www.oilerie.co