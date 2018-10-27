Holiday food traditions bring Tri-Village together

Food has brought people and cultures together for centuries, especially around the holidays. If eating and cooking together can create community among strangers, you can imagine, and have likely experienced, the impact it has on a family.
What unique dish or tradition graces your holiday gatherings? We asked several residents the same thing, hoping to uncover traditions as unique as the community from which they originate.
Cake Batter Cookies
Courtesy of Rachael Penton
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup butter
- 8 oz. cream cheese
- 1 egg yolk
- ¼ tsp. vanilla
- 1 box of yellow cake mix
- Maraschino cherries
Instructions:
Mix everything together except cherries to make dough. Wrap ball of dough in wax paper and chill in refrigerator for 30 minutes. After chilling form dough into small balls, about one teaspoon in size each. Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Place half of a maraschino cherry into the center of each dough ball. Bake at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes or until slightly brown around the edges. Cool slightly before removing.