Grandview mental health specialist is a collaborator

When Amber Nickels was a young girl, she wanted to one day interact with, educate and help counsel children.

Following her heart, Nickels has worked with kids for more than 20 years, and today, she is making a difference for future generations.

With a master’s degree in social work from The Ohio State University, Nickels provides her expertise three days a week as the new mental health specialist for the Grandview Heights City School District. Helping students with social and emotional concerns in grades K-12, Nickels determines solutions to best fit students’ needs.

“I think that Grandview is an amazing community. Since I was young, I have known that I wanted to counsel children. I am very fortunate that I am able to do so every day,” says Nickels. “One of the most important aspects of my role as the mental health specialist is to help provide a space that is safe, where students feel valued and comfortable so that they can learn and grow as students and individuals.”

Nickels says about 20 percent of students within an average school district struggle with mental health. Within that percentage are many students who need a more personal and intensive approach to strengthening psychological health.

Grandview is working to change the social stigma that portrays mental health concerns as personal weakness. Nickels says children who have healthy minds can flourish to one day become healthy adults.

“I think looking at the whole child from all perspectives as a student and an individual – cognitively, emotionally and socially – is vital,” Nickels says. “When we work together to meet their needs in all of those areas ... we’re going to help develop strong students who will be lifelong, confident learners and contributing future citizens of their communities.”

Nickels says parents know their children best, and can usually determine if they need her assistance. Signs include plummeting grades, when worries trump enjoying activities or wanting to sleep instead of attending school.

Because Nickels is the only mental health specialist in the district, jumping between three schools just three days a week, picking up on these signs requires collaborative work. She works with the district’s guidance counselors, school psychologists, teachers and other faculty members to recognize and help each student.

Abby Mally, a guidance counselor for Larson Middle and Edison Intermediate schools, often works with Nickels and sometimes recommends families or students meet with her one-on-one. And because Mally and Nickels worked together before Grandview and have known each other for more than 10 years, Mally feels confident recommending Nickels.

“I’ve seen (Nickels) work through very, very intensive and hard situations. I know how able she is, and I know how much she cares about kids and family,” Mally says. “Having worked with Amber before allows me to confidently refer students and families to her for support. I can share what their experience will be like and how (Nickels) will work with their son or daughter within the school environment.”

To further mental health awareness in the district, Mally participates in weekly Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) meetings with Tracie Lees, principal for Larson and Edison, along with other faculty and, sometimes, Nickels. Together, they analyze classroom behavioral trends, discuss how groups or individual kids are doing, or decide if a particular child needs Nickels’ assistance.

The collaborative MTSS meetings also educate the staff on how to care for Nickels’ students in case she is not available.

“Our team is very collaborative. It is important that we (teachers, counselors, administration) work together to develop a plan to support the student. So, if something comes up when Amber is out of our building, we are still able to help the student problem-solve and return to learning,” Mally says. “It’s important that the team knows if this student needs to take a break or cool down, this is the process they’re going to follow.”

Nickels and Mally have also teamed up to give lesson units, specifically to fourth-graders, on the unhealthiness of holding grudges. Mally has also aimed a Signs of Suicide (SOS) lesson, a national mental health program, toward seventh-graders, helping students recognize and discuss depression.

There are growing mental health lessons provided within the wellness and health classes, aimed at a specific age group. Along with the multiple levels of guidance within the schools, Nickels says parents, teachers and the community have given positive feedback to all the efforts.

“The response has been very positive,” she says. “They see value in this as well, and they’ve embraced that opportunity for support.”

Nickels says she is thrilled Grandview is making strides toward helping children with emotional and social health, and loves working with a passionate team.

“I get to be a part of a team that is dedicated and very professional and skilled at what they do, so I feel very fortunate,” she says. “I would say mental health and well-being are highly valued in Grandview Heights, and that makes for happy learners.”

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at jwise@cityscenemediagroup.com.

