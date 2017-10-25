Grandview resident with basement flooding sees rapid repair

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brian Smith

It’s no secret that Ohio weather is very fickle. One day, there’s sun, and the next, we’re getting heavy rain.

With the recent increase in extreme weather around the world, it’s safe to say that a lot of people are worried about damage to their homes. Flooding is now arguably one of the biggest concerns for homeowners—especially in Grandview Heights, where flooding is prevalent—since it is so hard to predict and requires expensive repairs.

Brian Smith, a Grandview homeowner, faced a flooding crisis that left his entire basement floor submerged in about two inches of water. Both the finished and unfinished portions of the basement were damaged in the flood, leaving Smith overwhelmed and in need of professional assistance.

“We had a sump pump failure, a single point of vulnerability. We got hit with one of these storms … and we had standing water throughout the basement,” says Smith.

Smith’s basement was partially finished with a playroom for his two daughters and an entertaining space for himself including a fireplace, television and a foosball table. There is also an unfinished crawl space connected to the playroom.

A friend of Smith’s who had worked with Ohio Basement Authority in the past suggested that he give the company a call. Smith was very impressed with the thorough inspection and assessment.

“Every problem is different. Even if a customer calls in about water leakage in the basement, that doesn’t mean there is a routine solution. That’s why it’s important to do a thorough inspection for each home before providing an estimate,” says certified inspector Brendan Kent. “For example, this home had a unique sump pump placement and a hidden waterline issue. These are the things that allow us to determine the best permanent solution for the job.”

Ultimately, Smith was very happy with Ohio Basement Authority’s work and the amount of choice he had in the repair.

“I think the coolest thing for us was … Ohio Basement Authority took a tiered approach and simplified the project into good, better and best options, so we could decide what we wanted to invest in the repair,” says Smith. “Within one week, the project was complete.”

Before Images