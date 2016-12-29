Grandview home sees update that makes a difference

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Dave Fox Design Build Remodelers After By replacing the black floors, removing windows in a corner of the kitchen and replacing them with cabinetry, Dave Fox made the space feel more open and clean. No longer is the refrigerator trapped in a corner wall, and the homeowners find themselves with more storage space without sacrificing natural light. “They wanted to move the fridge from the location where those windows were to the west wall, which was kind of opposite of the sink in the house,” says Sorenson. × 2 of 7 Expand Before By replacing the black floors, removing windows in a corner of the kitchen and replacing them with cabinetry, Dave Fox made the space feel more open and clean. No longer is the refrigerator trapped in a corner wall, and the homeowners find themselves with more storage space without sacrificing natural light. “They wanted to move the fridge from the location where those windows were to the west wall, which was kind of opposite of the sink in the house,” says Sorenson. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Dave Fox Design Build Remodelers After By replacing the black floors, removing windows in a corner of the kitchen and replacing them with cabinetry, Dave Fox made the space feel more open and clean. No longer is the refrigerator trapped in a corner wall, and the homeowners find themselves with more storage space without sacrificing natural light. “They wanted to move the fridge from the location where those windows were to the west wall, which was kind of opposite of the sink in the house,” says Sorenson. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Dave Fox Design Build Remodelers After A wall between the living room and kitchen came down to open up the two spaces, and Dave Fox added an arch to match one in another room. The result brought cohesiveness and a more spacious feel to the kitchen. This allowed for space for the island seating that occupied the area in which the fridge now sits. “For the island, it’s more of a peninsula,” says Sorenson. “They wanted to extend the counter island into the small room off the kitchen they were using as a family room.” × 5 of 7 Expand Before A wall between the living room and kitchen came down to open up the two spaces, and Dave Fox added an arch to match one in another room. The result brought cohesiveness and a more spacious feel to the kitchen. This allowed for space for the island seating that occupied the area in which the fridge now sits. “For the island, it’s more of a peninsula,” says Sorenson. “They wanted to extend the counter island into the small room off the kitchen they were using as a family room.” × 6 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Dave Fox Design Build Remodelers After The Heydingers desired something that Dave Fox rarely creates: a refrigerator surrounded by cabinets. The space was previously being used as an island of sorts, which blocked the natural path from one space into the kitchen. By doing away with the sitting space and moving the refrigerator, Dave Fox removed the need for guests and the homeowners to dodge chairs to get to the living room. “I like that pantry wall a lot,” says Sorenson. “From the front, it’s very symmetrical and balanced.” × 7 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Dave Fox Design Build Remodelers After The Heydingers desired something that Dave Fox rarely creates: a refrigerator surrounded by cabinets. The space was previously being used as an island of sorts, which blocked the natural path from one space into the kitchen. By doing away with the sitting space and moving the refrigerator, Dave Fox removed the need for guests and the homeowners to dodge chairs to get to the living room. “I like that pantry wall a lot,” says Sorenson. “From the front, it’s very symmetrical and balanced.” Prev Next

Though this home in Grandview Heights wasn’t painfully outdated, homeowners Gary and Renee Heydinger decided it needed a “wow” factor. They had cleaner lines, a change of lighting and Shaker style in mind when they brought on Dave Fox Design Build Remodelers to help spice up their kitchen.

With cabinets and their refrigerator blocking natural light from flowing into the kitchen, the Heydinger wanted to remove a wall between the kitchen and living room, move appliances to allow for better movement in the kitchen, and brighten up the room. Dave Fox capitalized on those desires.

“They wanted an open feel to the space, and more clean lines, but keeping the Shaker style,” says Wendy Sorenson, design consultant for the project. “The appliances were a big driving factor.”

Some of the changes, such as moving the refrigerator, adding cabinets and redoing the floor – may seem subtle, but the completed kitchen and the kitchen the Heydinger started with feel worlds different. Although no space was added to the kitchen – just opening up walls – it feels larger, has better flow, and each piece looks intentional and fits within the space.

“They were really happy with the project,” says Sorenson. “They had given us a list of their wants and need in the space, but I think they had a definite style that they relate really well to us.”

