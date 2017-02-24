Marble Cliff home’s porch renovation helps combat winter weather

× 1 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Nicholson Builders Snow and ice would accumulate on the uncovered front porch of the home and cause a hazard. × 2 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Nicholson Builders Thomas contracted Nicholson Builders to create an elegant and functional front porch and entry to her 1950s home. × 3 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Nicholson Builders New steps would replace the old deteriorating ones seen here and lead to the main entrance of the home. × 4 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Nicholson Builders It was important to Thomas that the new structure allow light into her home. The two-tiered roof that replaced this low overhang accomplished her goal. × 5 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Nicholson Builders Bluestone pavers were used to replace the deteriorating concrete floor that was prone to icing over during winter. The pavers provide additional slip resistance. × 6 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Nicholson Builders The new elevated two-tiered roof structure and bluestone pavers provide protection from the elements. × 7 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Nicholson Builders The new roof over the walkway is supported by masonry piers that integrate the landscaping of the home. × 8 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Nicholson Builders New steps replace the old deteriorating ones and lead to the main entrance of the home. × 9 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Nicholson Builders The new roof over the walkway is supported by masonry piers that integrate the landscaping of the home. × 10 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Nicholson Builders The use of custom-designed profiled structural steel gives the home a unique identity. × 11 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Nicholson Builders The new roof structure allows light to still reach the home, one of Thomas’ goals for the renovation. Prev Next

When Marcia Thomas was looking for a new home, she told her realtor to only show her homes that were built before 1960, and that would afford her single-floor living.

Thomas eventually found the perfect home in Marble Cliff – a community she loves because of its “location, walkability and neighborhood feel,” she says.

Thomas chose a 1950s brick ranch-style home with a sprawling layout. As is often the case for homeowners, homes offer surprises with each new season. And for Thomas, the surprise, unfortunately, wasn’t a good one: her front porch became extremely icy in the winter, posing a danger to both residents and visitors.

Thomas contracted Nicholson Builders to help her solve two problems that the front porch presented: provide protection from the weather, and accent the front of the home to distinguish the main entrance from the side door.

The result is a stunning new entryway that includes an elegant two-tiered roof structure to protect from the elements, bluestone pavers that offer slip resistance, and an identifiable main entrance to the home that extends into and integrates the landscaping. In order to provide balance, the new structure used design elements and materials similar to the existing home. But it’s the addition of steel beams that gives the new front porch and entry its unique identity.

Thomas says she is thrilled with the result – and so is the team that worked on the renovation.

The project won a Contractor of the Year Award for Nicholson Builders. The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) chooses the winner of the award. Projects are judged on problem-solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation, degree of difficulty and presentation.

Bob Valasek is a contributing writer.

