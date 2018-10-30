Grandview Heights: Donate to local public library

The Remembrance Tree will be filled with pine cone ornaments made from book pages this year.

This holiday season, Grandview Heights residents can give their public library a great present.

Residents can donate to the Grandview Heights Public Library through the annual fundraiser arranged by the Grandview Heights Public Library Foundation. The fundraiser, beginning in

This is the perfect opportunity for residents to show how much they appreciate the work the library has done throughout the years. Working to bring the community together, the library hosts fun events like Flights with Friends and the annual Chocolate Walk.

But the library couldn’t do all this by itself. The Grandview Heights Public Library Foundation is GHPL’s resource for big ticket events that they want to create.

“We’re kind of like the larger picture,” Analisa Trares, president of the foundation, says. “We’re (funding) things they couldn’t normally afford or that they can’t include in their budget, but they’d really like to have.”

The foundation has funded events like the Chocolate Walk, the PopUp Library and the Music on the Lawn concert series. Though it fundraises all year long, the foundation’s big push comes every year around the holidays.

The foundation consults its list of previous donors, sending personalized letters to the donors asking for another donation. Donors can request to be recognized with an ornament on the Remembrance Tree. This year’s ornament is a pinecone made out of book pages.

“It’s a nice way to make it a little more personal instead of getting a generic form letter or email,” Trares says.

This year’s goal is $15,000, which is the same as last year’s.

“This year's campaign funds will be used to make improvements to the Youth Services Department,” Trares says. “This is part of our mission, we support programs and resources not covered by public funds, and this year’s donation will be an example of that.”

The mobile exhibits are just one example of how the foundation supports the Grandview Heights Public Library.

Last year, the foundation received a little over $15,000. They used the money to fund the Mobile Exhibits, which are museum-quality kiosks that aim to teach people about interesting subjects. Some previous topics include natural wonders and creatures of the night.

“(The exhibits are) just a really neat way to get kids interested and hopefully they’ll pick up a book while they’re there, because (the books) are all put in the same exhibit,” Trares says.

This year, the foundation is shaking things up with a new holiday-themed fundraiser.

The foundation will offer a Grandview Gift Box that has treats from Grandview and other Grandview-inspired goodies.

“(The box) will be the perfect gift for those that ‘have everything’ or have moved out of the area and still miss all that Grandview has to offer,” Trares says.

The Grandview Heights community should expect great things from the foundation. Residents should stay on the lookout for new and fun library events.

To donate, visit www.ghpl.org.

Emily Chen is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.