Grandview’s Music on the Lawn concert series returns

× Expand Photo courtesy of Grandview Heights Public Library

On Tuesday nights this summer, Grandview Heights Public Library is the place to be, as it has been for more than three decades.

The library presents the Music on the Lawn summer concert series this summer for the 32nd year. In that span, attendance has increased dramatically.

“One thousand people attended the first season in 1986,” says library Public Relations Manager Canaan Faulkner. “In recent years, the series has averaged around 6,000 people per season. So it's definitely a community tradition that continues to grow.”

The series’ goal is, and always has been, to take advantage of the warm weather and bring the community together for a few nights of lively and sometimes nostalgic tunes. The bands are always local and feature a wide variety of genres, including pop, R&B, rock ‘n’ roll and jazz.

The schedule this summer includes:

June 6: The Conspiracy Band (R&B and funk)

June 13: Arnett Howard's Band (Creole funk)

June 20: The Liz Woolley Band (jazz and pop)

June 27: The British Invasion (Beatles-style 1960s rock)

July 11: Deuce 'n a Quarter (blues)

July 18: The Randys (oldies and oddities)

July 25: FLIPPO (jazz/rock fusion)

“The community really comes together in the summer at Music on the Lawn,” says Faulkner. “And people continue to learn about the series or come to see their favorite band, so it’s great to see new faces at the library as well.”

Admission is free, and a sizable portion of the proceeds from the on-site food trucks and refreshments provided by Friends of the Grandview Library go to the library.

“As always, concertgoers are welcome to bring their own food and drink,” says Faulkner. “It’s a great opportunity to picnic outside with friends and family.”

Concerts take place Tuesdays in June and July from 7:30-8:30 p.m., except July 4.

Weather-related cancelations can be determined by calling 614-486-2951 after 6 p.m. the day of each concert.

Valerie Mauger is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.