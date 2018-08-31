Furry friends in the office: Delightful or distracting?

In any home, pets become a part of the family. If they’re part of the family, why not take them everywhere you go? Having a pet in the workplace can make the space feel more like home and bringing a furry friend along boasts benefits for the owner and the pet alike.

Derek Atchley, owner of Atchley Signs, brings along his dogs Norman and Georgia to the office, hoping to inspire a light-hearted environment. Norman is a South African Mastiff and Georgia is a Rhodesian Ridgeback, needless to say they are not small dogs.

“They come to work every day, sometimes on weekends,” says Atchley. “They have their own spaces in each of mine and my wife’s offices, though they spend most of the time mushed up together in one dog bed.”

With the recent uptick in therapy and support animals, it’s no wonder that people are capitalizing on the calming, therapeutic affect that pets provide. Sometimes, just the presence of a furry friend can benefit the whole office.

“They bring the office some fun, some exercise from taking them outside; you get a bit of a break from the monotony of an average Tuesday afternoon,” says Atchley. “The staff and owners at Atchley generally feel our day is made just a bit better with them here.”

× Tri-Village Pet Friendly Businesses & Restaurants "Pups on the Patio" at Moretti's Italian Restaurant www.morettisofarlington.com

Every Monday evening, Moretti’s Italian restaurant of Upper Arlington invites guests to dine with their dogs on its patio. Stauf’s Coffee Roasters in Grandview Heightswww.staufs.com

× Our Own Furry Friend At CityScene Media Group, we have a furry friend that often comes to work with President and CEO Kathy Gill. Lovingly nicknamed “Jojo,” Joey is a tiny Havanese terrier that brings a bundle of joy to the office. When he isn’t licking at your toes, he runs around the office begging for treats. He can sense when deadlines are approaching and visits everyone’s desks looking for love and attention. “Joey just brings a smile to everyone's face,” says Gill. “He makes little pit stops around the office and jumps on people's laps for hugs.” Having a pet at work is one of the best ways to relieve stress, but you should check with your employer before showing up tomorrow, pet in tow. Some people have allergies and some spaces may not be conducive to a shedding animal. That being said, it’s worth asking, especially if you can improve the well-being of your coworkers, and in turn, increase productivity and positive energy.

Liz Anastasiadis is a contributing writer.