Furry friends in the office: Delightful or distracting?

In any home, pets become a part of the family. If they’re part of the family, why not take them everywhere you go? Having a pet in the workplace can make the space feel more like home and bringing a furry friend along boasts benefits for the owner and the pet alike.
Derek Atchley, owner of Atchley Signs, brings along his dogs Norman and Georgia to the office, hoping to inspire a light-hearted environment. Norman is a South African Mastiff and Georgia is a Rhodesian Ridgeback, needless to say they are not small dogs.
“They come to work every day, sometimes on weekends,” says Atchley. “They have their own spaces in each of mine and my wife’s offices, though they spend most of the time mushed up together in one dog bed.”
With the recent uptick in therapy and support animals, it’s no wonder that people are capitalizing on the calming, therapeutic affect that pets provide. Sometimes, just the presence of a furry friend can benefit the whole office.
“They bring the office some fun, some exercise from taking them outside; you get a bit of a break from the monotony of an average Tuesday afternoon,” says Atchley. “The staff and owners at Atchley generally feel our day is made just a bit better with them here.”
Liz Anastasiadis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.