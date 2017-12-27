Exploring unique Tri-Village fitness options

Not only does the Tri-Village area have a vast array of fitness centers, but many of them offer unique opportunities to stay active. Whether you are looking for something new to spice up your routine or just something convenient that fits into your schedule, Tri-Village has you covered.

System of Strength

www.systemofstrength.com

For a little more than a year now, System of Strength, located at 851 W. Fifth Ave., has been offering a digital studio program in which subscribers can participate in workouts from the comfort of their own home. Those interested can enjoy a free seven-day trial before purchasing a monthly subscription.

System of Strength’s Digital Studio offers one-hour workouts as well as 20-minute challenges that focus on one area of the body. There are more than 100 videos to choose from at any given time, and they are updated on the first of each month to ensure there is always fresh content available.

“We have a footprint in Columbus, but the idea behind the digital studio is to really to try to expand to more of a national reach and be able to touch people across the country and hopefully internationally as well,” says System of Strength personal trainer Darcey Wion. “We’ll have some free (in-studio) classes on the schedule at any time throughout the month and we record those classes with live clients. The idea is that it’s that raw, unedited feel for those at home, none of that Hollywood glam or anything like that. It really is the other people in the studio crushing the workout the same way you are at home, led by the instructor.”

Title Boxing

www.titleboxingclub.com

For those who like to punch out their frustration, Title Boxing is the place. Located at 1134 W. Henderson Rd., Title Boxing offers 43 different one-hour classes led by 17 trainers.

After enjoying the first class for free, those interested can sign up for a year membership, or a monthly membership.

Title Boxing general manager Charlie Alleman, adding that the boxing club is suitable for anyone to join, says he’s seen members from 8 to 60 years old.

“It’s an accessible fighter’s workout,” says Alleman. “If you go into a real fight gym, it’s two sweaty guys beating the crap out of each other in the ring, it smells bad, people are generally pretty rude and it’s just not a fun place to be. But boxing is a great workout and it can make you feel better. Nurses and teachers make up the majority of our members, just because they have stressful jobs and they need to hit something out. They come here and beat up a bag.”

Upper Arlington Fitness

www.getfitua.com/home/fitness-parties

Liz Quinn, a class instructor-trainer for Upper Arlington Fitness, has recently started a new program planning fitness parties for those who enjoy the social aspect of their workouts.

These fitness parties include one-hour workouts led by Quinn. The parties are held at Upper Arlington Fitness, located at 2100 Tremont Center, or Bullwinkles Night Club/Bar, located near The Ohio State University campus at 1770 N. High St.

These sessions are intended for all types of events, such as bachelorette parties, birthday parties, couples’ night, guys’ night and sorority parties

“I’ve been in the industry for six years,” says Quinn. “When I first started, I thought it would be neat to bring some more social aspects into fitness. I know it’s there in fitness classes already to some degree, but even more so. Then I noticed, within the last year, fitness happy hours in New York and L.A. I was like, ‘That’s neat, but it’d be cool if it was a little more privatized and tailored to certain people’s needs and what they’re looking for.”

Quinn started hosting fitness parties in October.

“I’ve probably had just as much fun as the people,” says Quinn. “It’s really just a good time and each party has been different for me. So, it’s just as exciting as it is for the participants. It’s new and fresh each time.”

