Cooking for a family with various food allergies

× Expand Courtesy of Sonya North Khera and Elle North started cooking with their mom at a young age.

Most parents know the struggle of having picky eaters, but fewer know how hard it is to accommodate a family with food allergies.

Because they have two children, each with a separate set of allergies, Sonya North and her family face unique challenges in the kitchen. It’s a challenge the family battles together, and, North says step one was teaching her kids how to cook.

“I think the most fundamental thing a food allergy parent can do is teach their kids how to cook,” says North. “Cooking is a lost art in an age where fast food and convenience is valued over intentional cooking and eating.”

This philosophy has served the family well, especially daughter Elle, who flourishes in the kitchen. Elle may not have any food allergies of her own, but she can make just about anything that is safe for both of her siblings, Khera and Tommy, to eat. Two sets of allergies in the house sometimes means two separate dinners, and Elle doesn’t hesitate to help prepare Tommy’s meal while North sees to the rest.

“Most of our meals are safe for everyone, but my son is very picky. So, we have a lot of meals prepped for him in the freezer, like safe grilled cheeses (made with Daiya dairy-free cheese), bagel pizzas (with Lender’s bagels and Daiya mozzarella cheese), and safe cupcakes and muffins (made without dairy or eggs) to take as snacks and to birthday parties,” says North.

North notes that Tommy’s food always gets made first in a clean kitchen before they get any of his allergens out to use in other meals. While it isn’t easy, the family has learned to adapt, always closely following the rules for their kitchen to keep each other safe.

North’s Kitchen Rules

Always wash hands before preparing food

Thoroughly clean counters and meal preparation tools with hot soapy water before preparing food

Prepare food for those with food allergies first

Treat allergens in your kitchen like you would raw chicken

Store safe snacks together and away from foods with allergens

Chickpea Shawarma Sandwich

Courtesy of Minimalist Baker

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sonya North Having Elle in the kitchen is a big help to North, especially now that she is older and can prepare meals entirely on her own.

Ingredients:

Chickpeas

1 15-oz. can chickpeas, rinsed, drained and patted dry

1 Tbsp. grapeseed or avocado oil

1 tsp. each cumin and garlic powder

1/2 tsp. each sea salt, black pepper and smoked (or regular) paprika

1/4 tsp. each ground coriander and cinnamon

Garlic Dill Sauce

1/4 cup hummus (or tahini)

Juice of 1/2 lemon (~1 Tbsp.)

3/4-1 tsp dried dill (or sub 2-3 tsp. fresh)

3 cloves garlic, minced

2-3 Tbsp. water or unsweetened almond milk to thin

Sea salt to taste

Sandwich and Toppings

Optional: Vegan pita or flatbread

Tomato, sliced

Red onion, sliced

Romaine lettuce or fresh parsley, chopped

Optional: Chili garlic sauce. Sonya likes Huy Fong Sauce Chili Garlic

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and line a large baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. In a small mixing bowl, toss rinsed and dried chickpeas with oil and spices and spread on baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes or until slightly crispy and golden brown. Once slightly cooled, sample and adjust seasonings as desired. Sonya adds a bit more sea salt, cumin and garlic powder for extra flavor. While the chickpeas are roasting, prepare sauce by adding hummus, lemon juice, dill and garlic to a mixing bowl and whisking to combine. Add enough water or almond milk to thin so it’s pourable (~2-3 Tbsp.). Taste and adjust seasonings as needed. To serve, warm pitas or flatbread in the microwave for 15-30 seconds (or the still warm oven for 1 minute) and top with desired amount of chickpeas, sauce and vegetables of choice. Best when fresh, though leftover chickpeas and sauce will keep well stored separately in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

Bianca Wilson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.