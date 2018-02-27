City Of Upper Arlington | March/April 2018

4th of July Parade Float Builder’s Information Session—April 17

UA’s Centennial 4th of July celebrations will be here before we know it and the Upper Arlington Civic Association (UACA) is pulling out all the stops to make this year one for the record books.

Neighborhood floats are considered the “heart and soul” of the 4th of July Parade. Every year they get bigger and better, and the challenge is on to make 2018 the best year yet! To help neighborhood families and community organizations plan their floats, the Civic Association hosts a Float Builder’s Information Session each spring AND offers reimbursement for some of the float building expenses.

The Float Builder’s Information Session is on the horizon, scheduled for 6 pm, Tuesday, April 17 at the Municipal Services Center, 3600 Tremont Road. The theme for the 2018 celebration will be announced, the new 4th of July logo unveiled, and UACA and City Police Division representatives will guide you through the dos and don’ts of creating a vibrant—and safe—float. If your neighborhood has yet to join the Parade, this is the year to start a new tradition! Visit uaca.org for details.

Earth Day to Arbor Day Celebration

It’s clear to anyone who lives here or is just a passerby, UA loves its trees. We are proud to have been designated as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation since 1990, and each year we celebrate UA’s urban forest with an Arbor Day tree planting ceremony.

Since it’s 2018 and UA is celebrating 100, plans are afoot for 10 ceremonial planting locations at or near the community’s public and private schools, with 10 new trees installed at each site by students and community officials. This exciting project is made possible courtesy of a partnership between the UA and Tri-Village Rotary Clubs and the City.

Visit uaoh100.org for dates and locations.

Be Featured in Our Humans of UA Series

We invite residents to answer a few questions and then allow us to share a snapshot of you, your family, your family dog, an object—whatever you like. It’s that simple. Then watch for your story to be featured on the City’s social media pages and print publications throughout the year. Visit uaoh100.org today!