Calendar of Events | Tri-Village March/April 2018

Arts and Entertainment
March 1-3
Shrek, The Musical
8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday
Grandview Heights High School
1587 W. Third Ave.
March 1-4
Arnold Sports Festival
Throughout Columbus
March 1-18
Emerging Artists 2018 Exhibition
Ohio Craft Museum
1665 W. Fifth Ave.
March 1-3
Into The Woods
7 p.m. Friday; 2, 7 p.m. Saturday
The Wellington School
3650 Reed Rd.
March 3
UAHS Orchestra Festival
Upper Arlington High School
1650 Ridgeview Rd.
March 16-17
St. Fatty’s Daze
3 p.m.
Woodlands Tavern
1200 W. Third Ave.
April 12
Parenting Expert: Developing Your Child’s Character
6:30-8 p.m.
The Wellington School
3650 Reed Rd.
April 14
UAHS PTO Shred It Day and Food & Clothing Drive
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School
1650 Ridgeview Rd.
April 18
Tri-Village Economic Development Forum
8:30-9:30 a.m.
Upper Arlington Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
April 24
Red Cross Blood Drive
3-8 p.m.
Upper Arlington High School
1650 Ridgeview Rd.
Upper Arlington Centennial
March 20
Centennial Birthday & Legacy Project Celebration
3:30-6:30 p.m.
Tremont Library Atrium
2800 Tremont Rd.
March 24
Easter Candy Hunt
10 a.m.
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
April 7
April Fool’s Day Breakfast
8-11 a.m.
Tremont Center
2160 Tremont Center
April 17
Float Builder’s Information Session
6-8 p.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
April 18
Volunteer UA Expo
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tremont Library
2800 Tremont Rd.
April 21-May 6
Upper Arlington Civic Association: The Walk
Upper Arlington Community
April 22-27
Earth Day to Arbor Day Celebration
Upper Arlington Community
April 28
Trolley Tour
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tremont Center
2160 Tremont Center
April 28
Northam Park Tennis Open House
1-5 p.m.
Northam Park Tennis Courts
2070 Northam Rd.
www.facebook.com/northamparktennis
Upper Arlington Public Library
2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.com
March 2
Art In Nature: Exploring the Art of Robert Smithson and Andy Goldsworthy
12:30-1:30 p.m., Main Branch
March 6
A Moveable Feast: 500 Years of Food in Art
7-8 p.m., Main Branch
March 18
Author Visit: Raphael Rosado
2-4 p.m., Main Branch
April 10
Binge Drinking, Substance Abuse and the College Experience
7-8:30 p.m., Main Branch
April 13
Art In Nature: The Art of Maya Lin
12:30-1:30 p.m., Main Branch
April 25
Sleep and Your Brain
1-2 p.m., Main Branch
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org
March 13
Seed Starting
7-8 p.m., Meeting Room
March 14
1-on-1 Career Coaching
5-7 p.m., Conference Room A
March 15
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Gaming Tournament
3:15-5:30 p.m., Meeting Room
March 15
The Sandy Tar Brothers
7-8 p.m.
March 22
Red Cross Bloodmobile
1-7 p.m., BUS-Parking Lot
April 7
Fairy Door Workshop
Noon-5 p.m., Meeting Room
April 10
Ohio’s Black Hand Syndicate
7-8 p.m., Meeting Room
April 12
Trio Flautango
7-8 p.m., Conference Room A
April 17
Edible Landscaping
7-8 p.m., Meeting Room