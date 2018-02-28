Calendar of Events | Tri-Village March/April 2018

Arts and Entertainment

March 1-3

Shrek, The Musical

8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

Grandview Heights High School

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghcsd.org

March 1-4

Arnold Sports Festival

Throughout Columbus

www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

March 1-18

Emerging Artists 2018 Exhibition

Ohio Craft Museum

1665 W. Fifth Ave.

www.ohiocraft.org

March 1-3

Into The Woods

7 p.m. Friday; 2, 7 p.m. Saturday

The Wellington School

3650 Reed Rd.

www.wellington.org

March 3

UAHS Orchestra Festival

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uaschools.org

March 16-17

St. Fatty’s Daze

3 p.m.

Woodlands Tavern

1200 W. Third Ave.

www.woodlandstavern.com

April 12

Parenting Expert: Developing Your Child’s Character

6:30-8 p.m.

The Wellington School

3650 Reed Rd.

www.wellington.org

April 14

UAHS PTO Shred It Day and Food & Clothing Drive

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uaschools.org

April 18

Tri-Village Economic Development Forum

8:30-9:30 a.m.

Upper Arlington Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.chamberpartnership.org

April 24

Red Cross Blood Drive

3-8 p.m.

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Upper Arlington Centennial

www.uaoh100.org

March 20

Centennial Birthday & Legacy Project Celebration

3:30-6:30 p.m.

Tremont Library Atrium

2800 Tremont Rd.

March 24

Easter Candy Hunt

10 a.m.

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.uaoh.net

April 7

April Fool’s Day Breakfast

8-11 a.m.

Tremont Center

2160 Tremont Center

www.tremontcenter.com

April 17

Float Builder’s Information Session

6-8 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.uaca.org

April 18

Volunteer UA Expo

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tremont Library

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.uaoh.net

April 21-May 6

Upper Arlington Civic Association: The Walk

Upper Arlington Community

www.uaca.org

April 22-27

Earth Day to Arbor Day Celebration

Upper Arlington Community

www.uaoh.net

April 28

Trolley Tour

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tremont Center

2160 Tremont Center

www.uahistory.org

April 28

Northam Park Tennis Open House

1-5 p.m.

Northam Park Tennis Courts

2070 Northam Rd.

www.facebook.com/northamparktennis

Upper Arlington Public Library

2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.com

March 2

Art In Nature: Exploring the Art of Robert Smithson and Andy Goldsworthy

12:30-1:30 p.m., Main Branch

March 6

A Moveable Feast: 500 Years of Food in Art

7-8 p.m., Main Branch

March 18

Author Visit: Raphael Rosado

2-4 p.m., Main Branch

April 10

Binge Drinking, Substance Abuse and the College Experience

7-8:30 p.m., Main Branch

April 13

Art In Nature: The Art of Maya Lin

12:30-1:30 p.m., Main Branch

April 25

Sleep and Your Brain

1-2 p.m., Main Branch

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org

March 13

Seed Starting

7-8 p.m., Meeting Room

March 14

1-on-1 Career Coaching

5-7 p.m., Conference Room A

March 15

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Gaming Tournament

3:15-5:30 p.m., Meeting Room

March 15

The Sandy Tar Brothers

7-8 p.m.

March 22

Red Cross Bloodmobile

1-7 p.m., BUS-Parking Lot

April 7

Fairy Door Workshop

Noon-5 p.m., Meeting Room

April 10

Ohio’s Black Hand Syndicate

7-8 p.m., Meeting Room

April 12

Trio Flautango

7-8 p.m., Conference Room A

April 17

Edible Landscaping

7-8 p.m., Meeting Room