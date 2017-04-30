Calendar of Events | Tri-Village May/June 2017

Tom Etter EtterPhotograp
May 1-June 23
Interpreting Spaces and Places
Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery, Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
www.uaoh.net
May 6
First Avenue Park Dedication
1-3 p.m.
First Avenue Park
Grandview Yard
www.grandviewheights.org
May 6
Grandview’s Great Garage Sale
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Throughout Grandview
www.grandviewheights.org
May 17-Sept. 27
Upper Arlington Farmers’ Market
Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.
Upper Arlington Senior Center
1945 Ridgeview Rd.
www.uaoh.net
May 18
St. Jude’s Discover the Dream
6 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd.
www.stjude.org
May 20
Spring Fling
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park
4395 Carriage Hill Rd.
www.uaoh.net
May 25
Grandview Chocolate Walk
6-8 p.m.
Throughout Grandview Heights
www.ghpl.org
May 25
Memorial Day Service
7:30-8:30 p.m.
Memorial Park
Northwest Boulevard and Oxley Road
www.grandviewheights.org
May 26
Pool Opening Ceremonies and Open House
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
www.grandviewheights.org
May 27
Memorial Day Parade
10 a.m.-noon
First Avenue between Cambridge Boulevard and Oxley Road
www.grandviewheights.org
May 28
UAHS Commencement
1 p.m.
Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr.
www.uaschools.org
May 28
GHHS Commencement
3 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School
1587 W. Third Ave.
www.ghcsd.org
May 29
UACA Memorial Day 5 Miler
9 a.m.
Reed Road Shelter House
3855 Reed Rd.
www.uaca.org
June 1
CityScene Magazine Party/COSI After Dark
5:30 p.m.
COSI
333 W. Broad St.
www.cosi.org
June 1-29
Music in the Parks
Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m.
UA Arts Stage at Amelita Mirolo Barn
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
www.uaoh.net
- June 1: Conspiracy
- June 8: Agent 99
- June 15: Reaganomics
- June 22: Rick Brunetto Big Band
- June 29: Blair Crimmins and the Hookers
June 8
National Kidney Foundation Cooking with the Stars
5:30 p.m.
Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center
1630 Schrock Rd.
www.kidney.org
June 15
Know Your Neighborhood
5-7 p.m.
Downtown Grandview Heights
www.experiencecolumbus.com
June 16
Tour de Grandview Cycling Classic
6-11 p.m.
Through Grandview Heights
www.tourdegrandview.com
June 17
Grandview Digfest
4-10:30 p.m.
Grandview Yard
www.grandviewdigfest.com
Upper Arlington Public Library
2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org
May 3
Healthy Garden, Healthy You: Garden Photography
1-2 p.m., Main Branch
May 11
Live at the Library: Closet Mix
7-8 p.m., Main Branch
May 12
Post-Impressionism: Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec
1-2 p.m., Main Branch
May 13
Drop-in Mother’s Day Craft
10 a.m.-5 p.m., Main Branch
May 17
Repurposed Book Crafts
4-6 p.m., Lane Road Branch
May 21
Board Game Café
1:30-4:30 p.m., Lane Road Branch
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org
May 1-31
Bobcat Art Show
May 23
Music in the Atrium Indoor Concert Series: InnerVision
7-8 p.m.
June 6
3-D Printer Class & Demonstration
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 6-July 25
Music on the Lawn
Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 pm
June 7
Craft Event: Just Horsin’ Around
7-8 p.m.
June 12
COSI Animal Adventures
4-5 p.m.
June 26
PT Reptiles
7-8 p.m.