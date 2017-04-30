Calendar of Events | Tri-Village May/June 2017

× Expand Tom Etter EtterPhotograp

May 1-June 23

Interpreting Spaces and Places

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery, Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.uaoh.net

May 6

First Avenue Park Dedication

1-3 p.m.

First Avenue Park

Grandview Yard

www.grandviewheights.org

May 6

Grandview’s Great Garage Sale

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Throughout Grandview

www.grandviewheights.org

May 17-Sept. 27

Upper Arlington Farmers’ Market

Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Upper Arlington Senior Center

1945 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uaoh.net

May 18

St. Jude’s Discover the Dream

6 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.stjude.org

May 20

Spring Fling

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park

4395 Carriage Hill Rd.

www.uaoh.net

May 25

Grandview Chocolate Walk

6-8 p.m.

Throughout Grandview Heights

www.ghpl.org

May 25

Memorial Day Service

7:30-8:30 p.m.

Memorial Park

Northwest Boulevard and Oxley Road

www.grandviewheights.org

May 26

Pool Opening Ceremonies and Open House

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.org

May 27

Memorial Day Parade

10 a.m.-noon

First Avenue between Cambridge Boulevard and Oxley Road

www.grandviewheights.org

May 28

UAHS Commencement

1 p.m.

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr.

www.uaschools.org

May 28

GHHS Commencement

3 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghcsd.org

May 29

UACA Memorial Day 5 Miler

9 a.m.

Reed Road Shelter House

3855 Reed Rd.

www.uaca.org

June 1

CityScene Magazine Party/COSI After Dark

5:30 p.m.

COSI

333 W. Broad St.

www.cosi.org

June 1-29

Music in the Parks

Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m.

UA Arts Stage at Amelita Mirolo Barn

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.uaoh.net

June 1: Conspiracy

June 8: Agent 99

June 15: Reaganomics

June 22: Rick Brunetto Big Band

June 29: Blair Crimmins and the Hookers

June 8

National Kidney Foundation Cooking with the Stars

5:30 p.m.

Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center

1630 Schrock Rd.

www.kidney.org

June 15

Know Your Neighborhood

5-7 p.m.

Downtown Grandview Heights

www.experiencecolumbus.com

June 16

Tour de Grandview Cycling Classic

6-11 p.m.

Through Grandview Heights

www.tourdegrandview.com

June 17

Grandview Digfest

4-10:30 p.m.

Grandview Yard

www.grandviewdigfest.com

Upper Arlington Public Library

2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org

May 3

Healthy Garden, Healthy You: Garden Photography

1-2 p.m., Main Branch

May 11

Live at the Library: Closet Mix

7-8 p.m., Main Branch

May 12

Post-Impressionism: Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec

1-2 p.m., Main Branch

May 13

Drop-in Mother’s Day Craft

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Main Branch

May 17

Repurposed Book Crafts

4-6 p.m., Lane Road Branch

May 21

Board Game Café

1:30-4:30 p.m., Lane Road Branch

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org

May 1-31

Bobcat Art Show

May 23

Music in the Atrium Indoor Concert Series: InnerVision

7-8 p.m.

June 6

3-D Printer Class & Demonstration

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

June 6-July 25

Music on the Lawn

Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 pm

June 7

Craft Event: Just Horsin’ Around

7-8 p.m.

June 12

COSI Animal Adventures

4-5 p.m.

June 26

PT Reptiles

7-8 p.m.