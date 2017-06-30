Calendar of Events | Tri-Village July/August 2017

Wednesdays through Sept. 27
Upper Arlington Farmers’ Market
3-6 p.m.
Upper Arlington Senior Center
1945 Ridgeview Rd.
www.uaoh.net
Photo courtesy of UA Farmers Market
UA Farmers Market
July 1-Oct. 28
Grandview Avenue Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Grandview Avenue
www.facebook.com/GrandviewAvenueFarmersMarket
July 3-Aug. 18
Flux
Concourse Gallery
3600 Tremont Rd.
www.uaoh.net
July 4
Fourth of July Celebration
6:30 a.m. wake-up call, 9 a.m. parade, 5 p.m. Party in the Park, 10 p.m. fireworks
Northam Park
2070 Northam Rd.
www.uaca.org
Photo courtesy of UA Civic Association
Fourth of July Celebration
July 6
Music in the Parks: Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons
7-8:30 p.m.
UA Arts Stage at Amelita Mirolo Barn
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
www.uaoh.net
July 13
Movie in the Park: Jurassic World
Dusk
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
www.uaoh.net
July 13
Summer Celebration
6-9 p.m.
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
www.uaoh.net
Photo courtesy of Grandview Summer Celebration
Grandview Summer Celebration
July 16
Ohio State Ross Heart Hospital TriFit Challenge Triathlon/Duathlon and 5K
6:30-11 a.m.
Antrim Park
5800 Olentangy River Rd.
www.supportohiostate.org
July 20
Music in the Parks: Jazz in July with Columbus Jazz Orchestra
7-8:30 p.m.
UA Arts Stage at Amelita Mirolo Barn
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
www.uaoh.net
July 29
Tri-Village Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
8 a.m.-noon
Larson Middle School
1240 Oakland Ave.
www.uaoh.net
July 29, Aug. 26
Grandview Hop
5-9 p.m.
Grandview Avenue between First and Fifth avenues
www.grandviewhop.com
July 28
Movie in the Park: Finding Dory
Dusk
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
www.uaoh.net
Aug. 11
Movie in the Park: Moana
Dusk
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
www.uaoh.net
Aug. 18-19
St. Andrew Parish Festival
5 p.m.-midnight
St. Andrew Parish
1899 McCoy Rd.
www.standrewparish.cc
St. Andrew Parish Festival
Aug. 26
The Craft Market
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Tremont Center
2160 Tremont Center
www.tremontcenter.com
Aug. 26
The Summer Session
3-7 p.m.
Southeast corner of Grandview Avenue and Goodale Boulevard
www.columbuscraftbeer.org
Aug. 26
Grandview Hop
5-9 p.m.
Grandview Avenue between First and Fifth avenues
www.grandviewhop.com
Save the Date!
Sept. 4
Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Northam Park
2070 Northam Rd.
www.uaoh.net
Upper Arlington Public Library
2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org
July 15
Make Your Own Ice Cream
2-3 p.m., Lane Road
July 16
Board Game Café
1:30-4:30 p.m., Lane Road
Aug. 9
Repurposed Book Crafts
4-6 p.m., Lane Road
Aug. 10
Fun Day Carnival
6:30-7:30 p.m., main branch
Aug. 11
Art History: Japanese Architecture
1-2 p.m., Tremont
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org
Music on the Lawn
7:30-8:30 p.m.
July 11: Deuce ’n a Quarter
July 18: The Randys
July 25: FLIPPO
July 10
What’s in a Name?
6:30-8:30 p.m.
July 12 and 26
Library Day at the Movies
All day, Grandview Theater & Drafthouse
Aug. 7
Better Known Ford
6-8:30 p.m.