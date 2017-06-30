Calendar of Events | Tri-Village July/August 2017

Wednesdays through Sept. 27

Upper Arlington Farmers’ Market

3-6 p.m.

Upper Arlington Senior Center

1945 Ridgeview Rd.

www.uaoh.net

July 1-Oct. 28

Grandview Avenue Farmers’ Market

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Grandview Avenue

www.facebook.com/GrandviewAvenueFarmersMarket

July 3-Aug. 18

Flux

Concourse Gallery

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.uaoh.net

July 4

Fourth of July Celebration

6:30 a.m. wake-up call, 9 a.m. parade, 5 p.m. Party in the Park, 10 p.m. fireworks

Northam Park

2070 Northam Rd.

www.uaca.org

July 6

Music in the Parks: Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons

7-8:30 p.m.

UA Arts Stage at Amelita Mirolo Barn

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.uaoh.net

July 13

Movie in the Park: Jurassic World

Dusk

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.uaoh.net

July 13

Summer Celebration

6-9 p.m.

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.uaoh.net

July 16

Ohio State Ross Heart Hospital TriFit Challenge Triathlon/Duathlon and 5K

6:30-11 a.m.

Antrim Park

5800 Olentangy River Rd.

www.supportohiostate.org

July 20

Music in the Parks: Jazz in July with Columbus Jazz Orchestra

7-8:30 p.m.

UA Arts Stage at Amelita Mirolo Barn

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.uaoh.net

July 29

Tri-Village Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

8 a.m.-noon

Larson Middle School

1240 Oakland Ave.

www.uaoh.net

July 29, Aug. 26

Grandview Hop

5-9 p.m.

Grandview Avenue between First and Fifth avenues

www.grandviewhop.com

July 28

Movie in the Park: Finding Dory

Dusk

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.uaoh.net

Aug. 11

Movie in the Park: Moana

Dusk

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.uaoh.net

Aug. 18-19

St. Andrew Parish Festival

5 p.m.-midnight

St. Andrew Parish

1899 McCoy Rd.

www.standrewparish.cc

Aug. 26

The Craft Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Tremont Center

2160 Tremont Center

www.tremontcenter.com

Aug. 26

The Summer Session

3-7 p.m.

Southeast corner of Grandview Avenue and Goodale Boulevard

www.columbuscraftbeer.org

Aug. 26

Grandview Hop

5-9 p.m.

Grandview Avenue between First and Fifth avenues

www.grandviewhop.com

Sept. 4

Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Northam Park

2070 Northam Rd.

www.uaoh.net

Upper Arlington Public Library

2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org

July 15

Make Your Own Ice Cream

2-3 p.m., Lane Road

July 16

Board Game Café

1:30-4:30 p.m., Lane Road

Aug. 9

Repurposed Book Crafts

4-6 p.m., Lane Road

Aug. 10

Fun Day Carnival

6:30-7:30 p.m., main branch

Aug. 11

Art History: Japanese Architecture

1-2 p.m., Tremont

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org

Music on the Lawn

7:30-8:30 p.m.

July 11: Deuce ’n a Quarter

July 18: The Randys

July 25: FLIPPO

July 10

What’s in a Name?

6:30-8:30 p.m.

July 12 and 26

Library Day at the Movies

All day, Grandview Theater & Drafthouse

Aug. 7

Better Known Ford

6-8:30 p.m.