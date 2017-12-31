Calendar of Events | Tri-Village January/February 2018

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jim German

Jan.5-26

Art Quilt Alliance: Playing with Threads

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Concourse Gallery

3600 Tremont Road

www.uaoh.net

Jan. 19

Coffee and Conversation with Superintendent Andy Culp

8:15-9:15 a.m.

Marshall’s Restaurant

1105 W. First Ave.

www.ghcsd.org

Jan. 22

Upper Arlington Community Fair

5-6:30 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Road

www.uaoh.net

Jan. 22

UA Centennial State of the City Address

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Road

www.uaoh.net

Jan. 23

The Upper Arlington Golden Bear Banquet

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview Road

www.uaband.org

Feb. 2-3

Art Studio Clearance Sale

Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 1-4 p.m.

Ohio Craft Museum

1665 W. Fifth Ave.

www.ohiocraft.org

Feb. 12

Wellington Upper School Winter Concert

6:30 p.m.

The Wellington School

3650 Reed Road

www.wellington.org

Feb. 22-25

Upper Arlington High School Spring Musical: Anything Goes

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview Road

www.uavocalmusic.org

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave., www.ghpl.org

Jan. 1-31

Art Exhibits: Photography by Dennis Savage

Jan. 2-Feb. 11

Winter Reading Challenge

Jan. 5

After-School Movie

3:15-5 p.m.

Jan. 9

Author Visit: Lost Restaurants of Central Ohio and Columbus

7-8 p.m.

Jan. 11

Music: The Ramblers

7-8 p.m.

Feb. 15

Music: Carren Monham

7-8 p.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library

2800 Tremont Rd., www.ualibrary.org

Jan. 4

BYOC: Bring Your Own Crafts

11 a.m.-noon., Lane Road

Jan. 12

Women of Art History: Frida Kahló

12:30-1:30 p.m., Main Branch

Jan. 13

STEAM Storytime

10:30-11:15 a.m., Main Branch

Jan. 23

ESOL Current Events Discussion Group

10 a.m.-noon, Main Branch

Jan. 28

Board Game Café

1:30-4:30 p.m., Lane Road

Feb. 1

Preview of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Russian Festival II

7-8 p.m., Main Branch

Feb. 3

StoryWalk: The Snowy Day

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Main Branch

Feb. 8

Live at the Library: The New Basic Brass Band

7-8 p.m., Main Branch

Feb. 20

UAPL Book Circle

7-8:30 p.m., Lane Road

Feb. 26

Reading to Rover

7-8 p.m., Lane Road