Bookmarks | Tri-Village | July/August

Neither

By Airlie Anderson

Neither tells the story of the land of This and That, which is inhabited by only two species: blue bunnies and yellow birds. When an egg hatches and out pops an adorable bunny/bird hybrid, the animals’ first question is, “What are you?” When the new creature answers, “I’m both,” the disgruntled animals counter with, “No, you’re neither!” This sets Neither on a journey to discover a place where he fits in. (ages 3-7)

Lucky Broken Girl

By Ruth Behar

Loosely based on the author's childhood, Lucky Broken Girl tells the story of Ruthie, a Cuban immigrant in the 1960s. Things are looking up for Ruthie. Her English is improving, she is moving up in school and she is beginning to make good friends, but a severe car accident leaves Ruthie immobile in a body cast for months. As she heals, she must learn how to create a life worth living from the confines of her bed. This was the 2018 Pura Belpré Award recipient. (ages 10-13)

The Witch Boy

By Molly Knox Ostertag

Aster comes from a family with a long line of magical abilities. All the women are witches, and all the men are shapeshifters. Aster has a natural talent for witchery but is forbidden from taking part in witchery lessons. His family believes that boys practicing witchery or girls practicing shapeshifting can lead to dire consequences. When the family finds itself in real danger, though, Aster might be the only one who can help. (ages 7-12)

Leah on the Offbeat

By Becky Albertalli

Whether you loved Simon versus the Homo Sapiens Agenda (or its movie counterpart, Love, Simon) or are completely new to the characters of Creekwood, it is easy to get caught up in the world of Leah Burke. Although Leah usually has it all together - good grades, great friends, drummer in an all-girl rock band - lately, things have been off. Senior year is drawing to a close and college plans are being finalized, friend groups are fracturing, and she may be falling in love with the worst person possible. You will root for Leah as she struggles to find her beat before everything in her life falls apart. (ages 14 and up)

You Are Mighty: A Guide to Changing the World

By Caroline Paul

Let it never be said that anyone is too young to make a difference. From stories about young people who did just that to tips on how to be a changemaker, this title is a call to action for young people everywhere. Not everyone will end up being Malala Yousafzai, but everyone can do their small part to contribute to greater change. A perfect book for burgeoning activists. (ages 9 and up)