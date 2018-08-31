Bookmarks | Tri-Village Sept/Oct 2018

Bookmarks

Dad By My Side

By Soosh

In this sweet picture book, father and daughter are always together reading, playing, and spending time with each other. Readers of all ages will enjoy the beautiful illustrations and charming tale because “with dad by my side, there’s nothing we can’t do.”

Shake the Tree!

By Silvia Borando and Chiarra Vignocchi

Mouse sees a nut in a tree, and hehave it. So, he shakes and he shakes until a fox falls down! Poor mouse doesn’t want to be eaten, so he climbs up the tree. Now, fox must have that mouse. So, he shakes and he shakes until something even bigger falls. Preschoolers and older kids will laugh out loud as you read this interactive book.

We Don’t Eat Our Classmates

By Ryan T. Higgins

It’s Penelope’s first day of school, and she’s excited to meet her tasty classmates. Oh no! Penelope has just eaten one of them. Penelope is a dinosaur in a classroom full of humans; she wants to stop, but she doesn’t know how. What’s a dinosaur to do? Younger and older elementary school kids will love this hilarious story that teaches an important lesson.

Big Foot and Little Foot

By Ellen Potter

Hugo is a Sasquatch and he knows he’s not supposed to ever interact with humans, but Hugo longs for adventure outside his Sasquatch home. One day, Hugo encounters a human named Boone; they form an unlikely friendship and set off on a journey that is full of more unlikely encounters. This is a fun and humorous first chapter book that is sure to entertain and enlighten readers all about the Sasquatch ways.

Polly Diamond and the Magic Book

By Alice Kuipers

Polly knows she is going to have a great day, but it gets even better when a package arrives for her on the doorstep. Inside she finds a magic notebook that writes back! Even better, this magic book makes everything she writes come true. Polly is in for a surprise, though, as she quickly learns that what you write and what you mean don’t always equal the same thing. Recommended for grades 1-3.

A Boy Called Bat

By Elana K. Arnold

Bixby Alexander Tam, otherwise known as Bat, wants to be a veterinarian one day just like his mom. So, when she brings home an unusual patient, a baby skunk, Bat knows they will become fast friends. However, it’s going to take some convincing before his mom will let him keep it as a pet. Fans of the books Rain Reign and Wonder will love this story. Recommended for grades 3-6.

Evangeline of the Bayou

By Jan Eldredge

Evangeline can’t wait to become a haunt huntress just like her grandmother, but it’s taking forever to hone her skills and Evangeline is worried she’ll never become one. In the meantime, Evangeline and her grandmother are off to New Orleans, Louisiana to resolve an unusual case. She will have to battle ghouls, werewolves and voodoo, while also uncovering a deep dark secret. Recommended for grades 4-8.

The Mad Wolf’s Daughter

By Ellen Potter

While her father and brothers go hunting and raiding medieval Scotland, Drest, the only girl, is often left behind waiting for them to return. But when they get kidnapped, it’s up to Drest to save the day. She’ll make her own journey across the country to rescue her family, while also battling bandits, witches and knights along the way. Recommended for grades 4-8.