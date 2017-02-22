Bookmarks | Tri-Village Magazine March/April 2017

1 of 8
A Poem in Your Pocket
By Margaret McNamara
Elinor’s confidence falters as she tries to write something perfect for Poem in Your Pocket Day and impress a visiting poet.
I Will Never Get a Star on Mrs. Benson’s Blackboard
By Jennifer K. Mann
Struggling in a class where her teacher puts stars on the board for good spelling, neatness and correct answers, creative little Rose worries that she will never earn merits until she makes an oversized card that reflects her artistic talents.
Save Me a Seat
By Sarah Weeks
Ravi has just moved to the U.S. from India and has always been at the top of his class. Joe has lived in the same town his whole life and has learning problems. When their lives intersect in the first week of fifth grade, they are brought together by a common enemy –the biggest bully in their class – and the need to take control of their lives.
Slacker
By Gordon Korman
When Cameron Boxer creates the Positive Action Group at school, he intends it as a diversion to fool his parents into letting him continue to concentrate on his video gaming. Before he knows it, other kids are taking it seriously. Now the boy who never cared about anything is the center of everything, whether he likes it or not.
That Stinks! A Punny Show-and-Tell
By Alan Katz
The teacher says it’s too rainy to go outside for recess and the kids must stay inside for show and tell. “That stinks!” exclaims Jimmy. The class gasps – but then it turns out Jimmy has brought a skunk for show and tell. “Aw, nuts!” says Susie. She’s brought pecans, almonds and walnuts. Kids will love shouting these exclamations and more.
A School Like Mine: A Unique Celebration of Schools Around the World
By DK Publishing
Through the shared experiences of a school routine, A School Like Mine highlights the differences and similarities between international schools, using school activities, classrooms, meals and playtime in photographs and easy-to-understand text. From the continent of Africa to the Americas, students explain their daily routines in their own words and talk about what makes their schools special to them.
School’s First Day of School
By Adam Rex
It is the first day of school at Frederick Douglass Elementary and everyone’s just a little bit nervous, especially the school itself. What will the children do once they come? Will they like the school? Will they be nice to him? The school has a rough start, but as the day goes on, he soon recovers when he sees that he is not the only one going through first day jitters.
It’s Backward Day!
By Jane O’Connor
When it’s time to observe Backward Day at school, Fancy Nancy and her classmates dress up in silly ways for the occasion before Ms. Glass runs out of ideas, prompting Nancy to think of a perfect way to celebrate the day.