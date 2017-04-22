Bookmarks | Tri-Village | May/June 2017

Adult Reads
Banana Cream Pie Murder
By Joanne Fluke
The 21st book in Fluke’s Hannah Swensen mystery series has the baker investigating the death of a neighbor who apparently knew her killer – judging by the sweet treats sitting out at the murder scene. Recipes, re-enactments of the crime, family drama and old boyfriends abound.
Food Swings: 125+ Recipes to Enjoy Your Life of Virtue and Vice
By Jessica Seinfeld
In her latest book, author Jessica Seinfeld advocates a balance between Virtue (healthful) and Vice (not so healthful) foods to satisfy both your nutritional needs and your cravings. But even the healthful recipes are kicked up a notch with new and more interesting flavor layerings, turning something as dull as baked chicken into something you might just look forward to eating.
Casa Marcela
By Marcela Valladolid
Described as “a memoir of her life told through food,” the Food Network star’s latest book is more about inviting you into her home and showing you her garden, from which she draws inspiration. Which is not to say it doesn’t include recipes, too. Potato and poblano tacos, huitla waffles, or upside-down mango cake, anyone?
Dinner with DiMaggio: Memories of an American Hero
By Dr. Rock Positano and John Positano
As Joe DiMaggio’s doctor for the last decade of the baseball great’s life, Positano was in a unique position to learn from and befriend the intensely private man. Despite their 34-year age difference, DiMaggio opened up to his doctor about his failed marriage to Marilyn Monroe, his troubled son and his political beliefs. Slightly fawning, Positano drops quite a few names and seems to be awestruck by his patient.
Flavor: The Science of Our Most Neglected Sense
By Bob Holmes
Holmes, a correspondent for New Scientist and a cook, explores how we experience flavor in chapters on the biology of taste, taste perception and the “burn” associated with some foods. He also includes information about how smell, touch and hearing can influence taste due to the way the brain processes the sound the food makes when it is chewed or the way a glass of wine feels in the hand of the person about to drink. A visit to the Culinary Institute of America, the creation of ready-to-eat military meals and keeping huge cash crops like strawberries and tomatoes flavorful round out the book.
Youth Reads
Pancakes! An Interactive Recipe Book
By Lotta Nieminen (ages 2-5)
This interactive board book allows you to make pancakes with no food required. It lists all the necessary ingredients for pancakes, followed by step-by-step instructions. This by itself might not appeal very much to the toddler set, but the bright colors, simple shapes and pull tabs certainly will. Older kids might be inspired to help Mom and Dad make some pancakes of their own.
Happy Birthday, Cupcake!
By Terry Border (ages 4-8)
Cupcake is trying to plan her birthday party, but every idea she comes up with won’t work for one of her friends; for example, the beach is too hot for ice cream. Lucky for Cupcake, her friends have a sweet surprise in store for her. This latest in the Peanut Butter and Cupcake series features more fun photos of real food playing, learning and interacting.
Noodleheads See the Future
By Tedd Arnold, Mitch Weiss and Martha Hamilton (ages 6-10)
Fly Guy creator Tedd Arnold is back with his second graphic novel about the Noodlehead brothers, Mac and Mac. The slow-witted brothers literally have hollow noodles for heads and are easily taken in by the tricky Meatball. A good read for graduates of Fly Guy or those who just like a funny graphic novel without a deep message.
This Is Not Cheesy!: Easy and Delicious Dairy-Free Recipes for Kids with Allergies
By Katrina Jorgensen (ages 8-12)
Recognizing that food allergies are common but often overlooked in cookbooks, this provides 13 safe recipes for kids with dairy allergies by swapping out dairy products for other ingredients. It’s part of a series called Allergy Aware Cookbooks; other titles are Beat the Wheat!, Enjoy Without Soy, No Egg on Your Face! and No Peanuts, No Problem!
The Lie Tree
By Frances Hardinge (ages 12 and up)
When Faith’s father dies, she sets out to solve the mystery of what she believes to be his murder. As she digs deeper, she comes upon a mysterious tree, which bears fruit that tells the truth – but must be fed a diet of lies. Part historical fiction, part mystery and part horror, this title will appeal to fans of many genres.