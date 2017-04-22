Bookmarks | Tri-Village | May/June 2017

×

Flavor: The Science of Our Most Neglected Sense

By Bob Holmes

Holmes, a correspondent for New Scientist and a cook, explores how we experience flavor in chapters on the biology of taste, taste perception and the “burn” associated with some foods. He also includes information about how smell, touch and hearing can influence taste due to the way the brain processes the sound the food makes when it is chewed or the way a glass of wine feels in the hand of the person about to drink. A visit to the Culinary Institute of America, the creation of ready-to-eat military meals and keeping huge cash crops like strawberries and tomatoes flavorful round out the book.