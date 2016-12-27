Bookmarks | Tri-Village | January/February 2017

1 of 10
The Whole30 Cookbook: 150 Delicious and Totally Compliant Recipes to Help You Succeed with the Whole30 and Beyond
By Melissa Hartwig
Want to lose weight? Sleep better? Have more energy? Those are the promises of the Whole30 lifestyle plan. It’s not easy giving up some of the foods you love for 30 days, but this cookbook might just help you find some new favorites and get you on track to better health.
The Book of Hygge: The Danish Art of Contentment, Comfort, and Connection
By Louisa Thomsen Brits
Our lives are busy with work, family, classes, smart phones, homework and exercise. There are a million things running through our brains each day. The Danish concept hygge (hoo-gah) is about living well and simply. Warmth, safety and comfort. What could be more appealing on a cold winter night?
The Living Clearly Method: 5 Principles for a Fit Body, Healthy Mind & Joyful Life
By Hilaria Baldwin
Like many women who try to juggle work and family, Baldwin understands the need for balance in her life – and how difficult it can be to find. Her method helps the reader focus on perspective, breathing, grounding, balance, and letting go in the development of an unbreakable mind-body connection.
Norse Mythology
By Neil Gaiman
The author of American Gods and the Sandman graphic novel series has turned his talents to the retelling of the Nordic legends of Odin, Thor, Loki and others.
My Not So Perfect Life
By Sophie Kinsella
Kinsella, author of the Shopaholic series, brings us the story of Katie Brenner, who isn’t quite able to grasp the life she wants. When she loses her job and returns to her family’s farm, she starts to realize that maybe all the glittering things she longed for aren’t quite as important as she thought.
Everything, Everything
By Nicola Yoon (ages 14 and up)
Teenaged Maddy has lived a very sheltered life, and not just because of her strict mother. She has severe combined immunodeficiency, which means she is allergic to almost everything. She can’t leave her house, or see anyone other than her mother and her nurse. So when a new boy moves in next door and Maddy starts communicating with him through the window, she knows it can only lead to heartbreak. Or can it?
Tree
By Britta Teckuntrup (ages 3-6)
This lovely picture book demonstrates the changes a tree experiences as the seasons change. Peek through holes in the cover and following pages allow a glimpse of the many different creatures that inhabit the tree. Spare, rhyming text allows readers to focus on the illustrations and the fun of seeing what kind of animals will turn up on the next page.
Totally Wacky Facts About the Human Body
By Cari Meister (ages 8-12)
A quick, breezy read filled with random and interesting facts about the human body. If you have ever wondered how many bacteria live in your belly button or whether your tongue has a print, this is one to check out. It’s light on background information, but a good choice for reluctant readers.
Hilo: The Boy Who Crashed to Earth
By Judd Winick (ages 8-12)
Hilo is a robot boy who crashes to earth without any idea who he is or where he came from. DJ and Gina are normal kids who befriend Hilo with a few unexpected consequences, such as saving the world. Laugh-out-loud funny, this graphic novel is a great choice for fans of Calvin and Hobbes and Diary of a Wimpy Kid, with two books currently in the series and a third due in February.
Little Home Bird
By Jo Empson (ages 4-8)
When it comes time to migrate south for the winter, Little Bird isn’t quite ready to leave the comfort of home. He decides to bring home with him by taking along all of his favorite possessions, but soon realizes they are weighing him down as he flies. Little Home Bird is a beautifully illustrated picture book about what home really means.