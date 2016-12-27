Bookmarks | Tri-Village | January/February 2017

×

Everything, Everything

By Nicola Yoon (ages 14 and up)

Teenaged Maddy has lived a very sheltered life, and not just because of her strict mother. She has severe combined immunodeficiency, which means she is allergic to almost everything. She can’t leave her house, or see anyone other than her mother and her nurse. So when a new boy moves in next door and Maddy starts communicating with him through the window, she knows it can only lead to heartbreak. Or can it?