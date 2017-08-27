Bookmarks | Tri-Village | September/October 2017

I Got a New Friend

By Karl Edwards

In a sweet introduction to the joys of pet ownership, a little girl works through the early stages of owning and making friends with a new puppy before discovering that she and the puppy truly love each other.

Pirate’s Perfect Pet

By Beth Ferry

Pirates, pets and puns run amok as a swaggering but soft-hearted captain swashbuckler embarks on a daring quest to find a perfect animal sidekick.

Mr. Fuzzbuster Knows He’s the Favorite

By Stacy McAnulty

Mr. Fuzzbuster knew he was Lily’s favorite. They did everything together: naps, story time, walks and more naps. But now four more animals live in the house. To prove he’s still Lily’s favorite, Mr. Fuzzbuster will have to ask her, but will her answer surprise him?

Ladybug Girl’s Day Out with Grandpa

By Jacky Davis

Lulu, who likes to dress in a ladybug costume, wants to learn everything when she visits the natural history museum with Grandpa. As she moves from exhibit to exhibit, she discovers that sometimes you have to slow down to appreciate the wonder of what is around you.

A Morning with Grandpa

By Sylvia Liu

Curious and energetic Mei Mei attempts some Tai chi forms and basic yoga poses as her grandfather demonstrates them. Includes introductions to Tai chi and yoga, as well as instructions for the exercises described in the text. (Grades K-2)

Mango, Abuela, and Me

By Meg Medina

When Mia’s Abuela comes to live with Mia and her family, Mia helps her learn English while she teaches Mia Spanish, both with the help of a parrot named Mango. (Grades K-2)

Grandma in Blue with a Red Hat

By Scott Menchin

When a young boy learns about what makes art special — sometimes it’s beautiful, sometimes it’s funny, sometimes it tells a story — he realizes these same characteristics are what make his grandmother special, too. As a result, he finds the inspiration to create his own masterpiece that’s one of a kind. (Grades K-2)

125 Pet Rescues: From Pound to Palace: Homeless Pets Made Happy

By National Geographic Kids

From a dog who saves her owner from a fire to a cat that plays the piano, this collection of heartwarming stories about dogs, cats and all kinds of pets who received a second chance through adoption describes the remarkable ways these animals have demonstrated affection and character. (Grades 4-6)

A Handful of Stars

By Cynthia Lord

When her blind dog slips out of his collar, 12-year old Lily meets Salma Santiago, a young Hispanic girl whose migrant family are in Maine for the blueberry-picking season. Based partly on their mutual love of dogs, the two forge a friendship while painting bee boxes for Lily’s grandfather – but as the Blueberry Queen Pageant approaches, Lily and Salma are confronted with some of the hard truths of prejudice and migrant life. (Grades 4-6)

Judy Moody and the Bucket List

By Megan McDonald

Discovering Grandma Lou’s mysterious “bucket list” of things that she wants to do in her lifetime, Judy Moody is inspired to create a list of her own goals, from learning to do a cartwheel to visiting Antarctica. (Grades 3-5)

Cody Harmon, King of Pets

By Claudia Mills

Cody Harmon doesn’t love reading, math, spelling, or really any of the subjects that Miss Molina teaches in her third-grade class. But he lives on a farm and he loves animals — he even has nine pets — so when the school holds a pet show fundraiser, it should be his time to shine. There’s a $10 entrance fee per pet, though, and Cody can’t pay for all nine if his pets. He’d love to take his pig, but what about the others? Cody figures out a way to lend out his pets so that every person in the class — and every pet — gets to participate in the show. (Grades 3-5)