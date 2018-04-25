Bookmarks | Tri-Village | May/June

Every Color Soup

By Jorey Hurley

It’s time to start counting in the kitchen. Babies and toddlers will learn their colors while also making soup in this colorful book about counting and vegetables.

My Pillow Keeps Moving

By Laura Gehl

When a man walks into a store, he thinks he has bought a pillow. But when he gets home, he notices something is not quite right – his pillow is actually a dog. Preschoolers and older kids will love this funny, repetitive tale.

Pizza Pig

By Diana Murray

Pig owns the best pizza place in town. He makes all kinds of specialty pizzas for his customers, including pizzas topped with carrots for the rabbits and pizzas topped with jam for the bears, so why is Turtle not eating his pizza? Beginning readers will enjoy helping Pig figure it out.

Princess Pulverizer: Grilled Cheese and Dragons

By Nancy Krulik

Princess Pulverizer doesn’t want to curtsy and drink tea like other princesses; she wants to go to Knight School. Her father will let her go, but only after she performs eight good deeds. Follow along as Princess Pulverizer, a scaredy-cat knight and a belching dragon save the day in this fun, new series. Fans of the series Princess in Black will love this adventurous tale. Grades 2-4.

Funny Kid for President

By Matt Stanton

Running for president isn’t easy. Max must evade angry teachers, scheming classmates and a duck. Fans of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series will laugh out loud in this zany middle school story. Grades 2-5.

Schomburg: The Man Who Built a Library

By Carole Boston Weatherford

When Arturo Schomburg was in school, no one talked about black history or accomplishments by black people, so Schomburg made it his goal to collect many books, artifacts and other memorabilia that highlighted their accomplishments. Written as a collection of poems, this insightful biography will inspire kids to start digging into the past. Recommended for