Around Tri-Village | March/April 2017

Upper Arlington Historical Society
The Upper Arlington Historical Society held an event for members at Argo & Lehne Jewelers, 3100 Tremont Ave. Dick Argo shared the history of Argo & Lehne, along with personal memories and overall trends in jewelry.
Tri-Village Lions Club
On Dec. 15, the Tri-Village Lions Club took a group of stuffed animals (donated from local children) to Santa’s Workshop for an overnight visit. The Tri-Village Lions will be conducting a similar trip to visit the Easter Bunny April 7-8. You can drop off and donate your own stuffed animals between 1-5 p.m. at MCL Restaurant & Bakery, 3154 Kingsdale Center.
Upper Arlington Senior Center
Bocce and yoga at the Upper Arlington Senior Center
Upper Arlington Senior Center
Upper Arlington Public Library
Adults who speak English as a second language meet weekly at Upper Arlington Public Library’s main branch to discuss current events.
