Around Tri-Village | March/April 2017

Tri-Village Lions Club

On Dec. 15, the Tri-Village Lions Club took a group of stuffed animals (donated from local children) to Santa’s Workshop for an overnight visit. The Tri-Village Lions will be conducting a similar trip to visit the Easter Bunny April 7-8. You can drop off and donate your own stuffed animals between 1-5 p.m. at MCL Restaurant & Bakery, 3154 Kingsdale Center.