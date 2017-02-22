Around Tri-Village | March/April 2017

Upper Arlington Historical Society

The Upper Arlington Historical Society held an event for members at Argo & Lehne Jewelers, 3100 Tremont Ave. Dick Argo shared the history of Argo & Lehne, along with personal memories and overall trends in jewelry.

Upper Arlington Historical Society

Upper Arlington Historical Society

Tri-Village Lions Club

On Dec. 15, the Tri-Village Lions Club took a group of stuffed animals (donated from local children) to Santa’s Workshop for an overnight visit. The Tri-Village Lions will be conducting a similar trip to visit the Easter Bunny April 7-8. You can drop off and donate your own stuffed animals between 1-5 p.m. at MCL Restaurant & Bakery, 3154 Kingsdale Center.

Upper Arlington Senior Center

Bocce and yoga at the Upper Arlington Senior Center

Upper Arlington Senior Center

Bocce and yoga at the Upper Arlington Senior Center

Upper Arlington Senior Center

Upper Arlington Public Library

Adults who speak English as a second language meet weekly at Upper Arlington Public Library’s main branch to discuss current events. 

Upper Arlington Public Library

Tri-Village Jan/Feb 2017
