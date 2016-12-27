Around Tri-Village | January/February 2017

1 of 8
VoiceQuad roams the library, performing traditional Christmas carols during the Upper Arlington Public Library's 45th annual Holiday Happiness event.
The Jones Middle School chamber orchestra performs at the Upper Arlington Public Library's Holiday Happiness event.
Santa Claus visits the Upper Arlington Public Library for Holiday Happiness.
Orange is the New Black author Piper Kerman speaks about prison reform to 500 people as part of the Upper Arlington author series.
Hastings Middle School held its traditional Veterans Day program, featuring a "clap-out" for all veterans as they exited the auditorium.
Members of the Jones Middle School student council packed Thanksgiving boxes for families in need.
The cast and crew of the Rick Abbot comedy Play On!, the Grandview Heights High School fall play.
Students at Greensview Elementary School complete the Hour of Code challenge with new iPads they received in the fall through the district's one-to-one technology program.
Photos courtesy of Upper Arlington Public Library and Upper Arlington City Schools