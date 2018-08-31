Area senior centers developed by seniors themselves

× Expand Photo courtesy of UA Senior Center

Sir Isaac Newton’s first law of motion, more commonly known as the law of inertia, is most often stated as an object at rest stays at rest and an object in motion stays in motion.

For Marta Durban, recreation supervisor at Grandview Parks & Recreation, designing programs to keep as many bodies in motion as possible is the ultimate goal for the Grandview Center.

“Most of my fitness classes are taught by a senior with experience; they are professional, certified and in demand at other centers,” Durban says. “I have seniors that are outstanding leaders and they coach our senior programs such as Wii bowling, chair volley ball, pickle ball, and walking and hiking teams.”

The fitness programs that have been designed by Durban and the Grandview Center are intended to be developed for seniors by seniors within the community. There are senior instructors teaching strength, balance, stretch, yoga, line dance and tai-chi.

Within the center exists a special club: The Grandview Center Volunteer Club. Currently, more than 40 members work every event hosted by the center, including larger community events.

“The volunteers help to set up, decorate, serve the public and clean up at most events,” says Durban.

The city’s major events, at which the volunteer club members participate, include the Tour de Grandview bike race, the Columbus Marathon and the Grandview Heights Annual Great Pumpkin Run 5K.

According to Durban, volunteers sell tickets, work in the registration area, in concessions and as street marshals.

Super Woman

While the center has many exceptional seniors, there is one individual who stands out from the crowd. Lovingly dubbed Super Woman, Marlin Cheyney may be a senior, but Durban believes there are few young people who can match her pace.

“For me personally, because I work for the center, it keeps your body active, it keeps it moving,” says Cheyney. “That seems like a better deal than just sitting. I’ve always been active anyway, and what this does is just keeps it going.”

Cheyney is one of the fitness instructors and teaches several senior classes each week. She coaches the Wii bowling and chair volleyball teams. Cheyney also runs the pickle ball program and is a coach for the hiking group.

“I just started the metro park walks program. We just started at the end of June. We pick out a park and I find a loop that’s about two point two miles long, tell people about it, sign them up, take a bus, do the hike, have a snack, and maybe check out the nature center,” says Cheyney.

Durban and the center are open-minded when it comes to ideas about programming and appreciates Cheyney being an idea person.

“Besides all that she does for me, she works for a local food pantry and is always on the alert at our center to help people feel special, needed and part of the community,” says Durban.

Cheyney is not only heavily involved in programming for the center but makes sure all participants feel truly included. The center has a large number of walk-ins, people coming in for the first time not necessarily knowing what to expect.

“What I do is observe people. I watch what they enjoy. I offer suggestions for things that they might want to try out,” Cheyney says.

For those interested in nature walks, or perhaps a Wii bowling league, the Grandview Center is a place where not only seniors keep active both physically and mentally, but a way in which they nurture and strengthen social ties.

× Tri-Village Area Senior Center Programs *Membership and Activity fee required to take classes listed below. Resident membership is $15 per year. Grandview Center Wii Bowling

Tuesdays, 11 a.m. Core Strength & Stretch

Wednesdays, 9 a.m. Chair Volleyball

Thursdays, 10 a.m. Therapy Stretch

Fridays, 10 a.m. City of Upper Arlington Senior Center Café UA

Serving lunch Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., volunteers prepare and serve offerings including soup, chicken/tuna salad, hot dogs, bratwurst and a variety of beverages. UA Senior Association The senior advisory council, along with city staff, meet monthly to discuss recommendations for programs, services and facilities. Membership to this association is $15 for residents per calendar year. Member benefits include a monthly newsletter and activity guide. Senior Advisory Council The senior advisory council, along with city staff, meet monthly to discuss recommendations for programs, services and facilities. Members are elected by ballot for one (2-year) term. Older Adult Services The Upper Arlington Commission on Aging

2016-2018 Resource Directory for Older Adults and Their Families

Upper Arlington Kind Call

Syntero/Northwest Counseling Services Older Adult Program Project Lifesaver

The FILE of Life

STAY UA

Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging

Ohio Department of Aging Scheduled Upper Arlington Senior Association Travel Events: Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Oct. 9-14

The Balloon Fiesta spectacle in breathtaking New Mexico includes hot air balloon rides, fireworks, Pueblo cultural centers and a tour of Old Town Albuquerque.

$2,349 per person double occupancy Kentucky Derby 2019May 2-5 2019A four-day journey into Wildcat country for the 2019 Kentucky Derby with reserved seating at the event, plus reserved seating at the Derby Day Riverboat Race, Undulata Horse Farm and dinner party at the Kentucky Derby Museum.$2,249 per person double occupancy

