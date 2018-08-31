40th annual Great Pumpkin Run combines fitness, fun

× Expand Courtesy of Grandview Heights Parks & Recreaton

Mark Your Calendar! Oct. 27 Race Day Registration | 7:30-8:30 a.m. Tiny Tots Race | 8:30 a.m. Great Pumpkin Run 5K | 9 a.m.

For the last 40 years, the Great Pumpkin Run 5K has been an essential part of fall festivities in Grandview. The run has long been an event where members of the community come together sporting their best Halloween costumes with friends and family by their side.

Join the community Oct. 27 for a fitness- and fun-filled morning. You can register online in advance or the morning of the race, but only the first 500 registered runners will receive a commemorative Great Pumpkin Run 5K t-shirt.

Organized by Grandview Heights Parks and Recreation, the race is open to everyone in the community. This year, there will also be a Tiny Tots Race for young competitors at 8:30 a.m. Registration for the youth race is free for kids six and under; race day registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. in Edison Intermediate/Larson Middle School Gym.

The run also has special provisions for disabled members of the community. Team Heart and Soul is a group of runners that will push the disabled community members in special buggies, allowing everyone to enjoy the Great Pumpkin Run 5K.

Dating all the way back to 1978, the race offers a glimpse into the history of Grandview Heights and surrounding communities during harvest season. Continually relying upon community involvement in the form of volunteer work and business donations, the race strengthens its ties to the community and residents each year.

As a long-standing community event, there are certainly traditions to expect from year to year. More recently, the race incorporates Grandview Heights police and fire departments, Parks and Recreation, service departments, the Mayors of Grandview and Marble Cliff, business sponsors and residents.

“An amazing new development of the race is that younger middle school athletes are on the increase, as well as participants that are 70 and above,” says Marta Durban, a coordinator for the run. “We have an entire community involved in the race, which is a great way to enjoy one aspect of improving health and inspire team work.”

With estimated attendance rates starting at 500 to 600 participants, the numbers have been increasing in recent years to include entire families walking and running in the event.

After the thrilling dash to the finish line, the race also holds a costume contest between the top ten female and male runners in the Larry Larson middle school gym. Who will be named best costume this year?

Last year’s favorites were dressed as Captain America and coach Woody Hayes.

“It is the goodwill and the positive energy of those participating in the Pumpkin Run that I find so exciting,” says Durban. “We at Grandview Parks & Recreation look at the Great Pumpkin Run as a service to our community and a morning for every age to enjoy.”

Register in advance for $20 via www.grandviewheights.org or spend $25 at the race day registration from 7:30-8:30 a.m. in the Edison Intermediate/Larson Middle School Gym.

Liz Anastasiadis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.