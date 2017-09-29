News and Information From Violet Township

Under Construction

Fire Station 591 updates and sneak peeks

Good news: It’s looking amazing.

Bad news: none. Everything is positive and on schedule for one of the biggest Olde Pickerington Village construction projects in decades.

We know everyone has been watching the rebuilding of Station 591 with delighted interest. What you may not know is the time and care that was spent in the planning stage to make every part of that building, right down to the siding, have a dual purpose or an honored meaning.

For example, the siding and balcony on the Center Street-facing side was designed to mirror the old BJ’s Bouquets – built in 1817, formerly Cyrus Smith and Newlon’s Grocery stores – across the street at 18 W. Columbus St.

The brick was picked to complement the Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society in the old Carnegie Library building, and the tower portion of the building closest to the historical society is designed to dry hose, and to perform aerial and rescue training. The turn-out gear room is designed to house gear, of course, and also afford a confined space rescue training function.

And yes, there will be a brass fire pole from the third level to the first level – something everyone will get to see when we open up the building during a public event in early 2018.

We are also partnering with the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce to provide office space, as we purchased the Chamber’s building for demolition to accommodate the footprint of our new facility.

And to honor the old station, the bay area view was specifically designed to have the square look and feel of the old building.

We will also memorialize the old fire station by placing the mason’s signature, which we preserved from old Station 591, in a place of honor in the new building. The second fire engine the department ever owned will be housed in and on view inside our new facility.

Keep watching our Facebook page for updates. Search for Violet Township Fire Department and “Like” our page to be the first to see alerts and progress reports.

Holiday Toy Drive

Generous residents help the Violet Township Fire Department provide for children in need

The Violet Township Fire Department and Pickerington Local Schools are once again teaming up to provide holiday assistance for children and families throughout the Pickerington and Fairfield County areas.

This partnership has proven to be particularly successful in the past years. In 2016, we assisted approximately 752 families with more than 2,000 children.

Thanks to the generosity of local schools, businesses and churches, our red toy collection boxes will be located at 50 sites throughout Canal Winchester, Pickerington and Reynoldsburg. The toy drive officially kicks off Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 24.

If you would like to contribute, drop off a new, unwrapped toy in any Violet Township Fire Department toy drive box. You may also donate at any of the three Violet fire stations. Items of particular need are always gifts for older children, such as gift cards, electronics, cologne and perfume.

Girl Scout troops from the Pickerington area will host the annual Toy Drive-Thru at Violet Fire Station 592 at 8700 Refugee Rd. This event will be on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Donations may be dropped off as you drive through the fire station, where the fire trucks typically sit, without even getting out of your car. Violet Township firefighters will also attend various school events to promote the toy drive.

Due to the dedication of generous community members and leaders, Violet Township Fire Department and Pickerington Local Schools are able to make a difference in the lives of children and families during the holiday season. Thank you in advance for your continued support, and we hope you and your family have a safe and happy holiday season.

Save the Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Drug Collection/Electronics Recycling/Paper Shred Event Scheduled

By Chad Lucht, CPESC, Senior Urban Specialist, Fairfield SWCD

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Violet Township Service Center at 490 N. Center St. Participants are asked to enter the event from the North Center Street entrance.

The Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District – in cooperation with Violet Township, Fairfield County Sheriff’s office and Lancaster-Fairfield County Recycling & Litter Prevention – will be participating in the event.

This event marks an ongoing effort to rid the Pickerington community’s medicine cabinets of potentially dangerous drugs, particularly controlled substances. Only prescription pills and capsules will be collected. No aerosols, inhalers, liquids, creams, gels, ointments, powders, patches, suppositories, syringes or IVs will be accepted. We ask that you black out all personal information or remove labels before bringing containers to the disposal site.

Rain did not keep the residents away at the spring event, at which nearly 75 pounds of pills were collected. That was another 75 pounds that were not discarded in the trash or flushed down the sink or toilet, leading to potential contamination of groundwater and wastewater treatment plants and causing harm to aquatic life and the human water supply.

Electronic recycling is also available at this event. The following electronic items may be

dropped off at no cost: computers, laptops, printers, cables, mouses, keyboards, discs, electronic clocks, VHS/DVD players, radios and cell phones. Over 8,300 pounds of electronics were recycled at the spring event.

We will be offering free document shredding at this event. We ask that participants wishing to shred documents observe a limit of three legal size boxes per car.

No items containing chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), commonly utilized as a refrigerant or as a propellant in aerosol cans, will be accepted. A certified facility, such as the Lancaster Transfer Station on Ewing Street in Lancaster, must handle the disposal of this compound.

Computer monitors will be accepted at no additional cost if they are included as part of an entire computer system. However, there will be a $3 disposal fee for computer monitors delivered without a processor tower. Televisions will be accepted at the event at a cost of $1 per diagonal inch. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment for disposal fees.

Call the Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District office at 740-653-8154 or the Fairfield County Sheriff’s office at 740-652-7900 for more information about prescription drug disposal. Call Chad Reed of Litter Prevention and Recycling at 740-681-4423 with any electronic recycling questions.

For those unable to attend this event, a drop-off box for prescription drugs is available at the Pickerington Police Department located at 1311 Refugee Rd. Needles and liquids are not permitted for disposal.

We look forward to seeing everyone on Saturday, Oct. 28 as we continue to rid Pickerington and Violet Township of unused medications.

Fire Prevention Week: Oct. 8-14, 2017

Violet Township Fire Annual Open House: Oct. 15, 2017

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 8-14. This year’s

campaign, “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” illustrates that seconds can mean the difference between residents of our community escaping safely from a fire or having their lives end in tragedy.

That’s why this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” is so important. It reinforces why everyone needs to have an escape plan. Here’s this year’s key campaign messages:

Draw a map of your home with all members of your household, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.

Practice your home fire drill twice a year. Conduct one at night and one during the day with everyone in your home, and practice using different ways out.

Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.

Make sure your address is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find.

Close doors behind you as you leave. This may slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire.

Once you get outside, stay outside. Never go back inside a burning building.

Many people think fire is something that happens to other people. Unfortunately, this common misperception continues to put Americans at risk to fire each year, particularly at home, where people think they’re safest from fire but are actually at the greatest risk. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), a home structure fire was reported every 86 seconds in 2015, with about 80 percent of all U.S. fire deaths annually occurring at home.

In fact, today’s home fires present increased risks to occupants. Newer homes are built with lightweight materials that burn faster than older home constructions. They also tend to be designed with open floor plans that enable fire to spread rapidly. Meanwhile, many of the products and furnishings in today’s homes are produced with materials that generate dark, toxic gases when burned, making it impossible to breathe or see within moments. In short, home fires present a real risk that Violet Township residents need to take seriously.

One of the most basic but vital elements of home fire safety is having a home escape plan that everyone in the household has practiced. In a fire situation, when the smoke alarm sounds, a practiced home escape plan ensures that everyone knows how to use the precious minutes wisely.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” works to better educate the public about the critical importance of developing a home escape plan and practicing it. The Violet Township Fire Department is working in coordination with NFPA, the official sponsor of the Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years, to reinforce those potentially life-saving messages.

Education will continue to be one of our best allies in our efforts to combat the dangers of fire. To aid in this mission, the Violet Township Fire Department will host its annual Open House on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 1-3 p.m. at Station 592, located at 8700 Refugee Rd. The day will feature:

A Fire Safety House, which permits children to escape from a non-hazardous smoke-filled environment. This allows them to learn how to get out of their home in case of fire.

Demonstrations on how to crawl under smoke.

Fire extinguisher service and inspection.

Opportunities for kids to dress up in fire gear and get a picture taken.

Opportunities for kids to take a turn using a real fire hose to spray water.

There will be a host of fun, kid-friendly educational activities for the entire family. Please come and join us for this community event.

2017 Infrastructure Update

By Greg Butcher, PE, MPA, Violet Township Engineer

This year represents the first year of increased revenues from Violet Township’s road levy that was passed in 2016.

The levy has allowed the township to invest over $1 million into our roadways and infrastructure in 2017. This year, 7.4 miles of township roadways were resurfaced. Additionally, approximately 10,000 lineal feet of curb were removed and replaced.

We have taken a strategic approach to determining how revenues are invested in our infrastructure network. Last year, we contracted with a pavement management company to provide a Pavement Condition Index for every road segment in Violet Township. This methodology is important, as the township is responsible for over 106 miles (one way) of roads. Utilizing this data, we are able to identify and repair the worst roadways first. Furthermore, this data allows us to predict, plan and budget future pavement needs.

Violet Township's 2018 capital improvements program is being developed. Early next year, we will once again be poised to bid and complete our future projects using our strategic planning tools.

Thank you for your continued support. As we promised you, our residents, we will invest these road levy funds in your infrastructure to prioritize safety, maintain our property values and improve the quality of life for all.