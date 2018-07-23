Thought-provoking reads

September is National Library card sign up month

It’s back to school time – what’s the most important school supply? A library card! Your first step toward academic achievement and life-long learning with free educational resources and activities such as Homework Help Centers, children’s classes and activities, book clubs and so much more! A library card also provides access to a variety of digital media: Overdrive for e-books, Hoopla for streaming movies, and music, and Flipster for e-magazines.

Lola at the Library

By Anna McQuinn

Discover a love of reading from a kids-eye point of view. Join Lola and Mommy at the library for story readings by the nice library lady, they visit with friends and watch the machine that buzzes their books in and out. Then Lola and Mommy choose books to take home.

Unbreakable Code (The Book Scavenger series)

By Jennifer Chambliss Bertman

This engaging mystery set in San Francisco has 12-year-olds Emily and James deciphering encrypted notes, codes and puzzles while participating in a book scavenger hunt. Each hidden book starts an arson fire – the clock is ticking, fires are burning as Emily and James race to solve the mystery.

The Invisible Library (series)

By Genevieve Cogman

Librarian spies hop through alternate worlds to collect rare library books. We always knew librarians had special powers! This steampunk fantasy moves at a breakneck speed with enough character and plot development to entice and enjoy without bogging the storyline.

The Little Paris Bookshop

By Nina George

Monsieur Perdu, our heartsick bookseller, prescribes books that soothe the afflictions of the soul from his barge, his “literary apothecary” on the Seine. Perdu, haunted by a lost love, still carries an unopened letter in his pocket. After 21 years, the letter is opened and an adventure begins through the rural French countryside on his literary barge, hopefully to find acceptance and perhaps love.

Teen Book Fest

Pickerington Teen Book Fest is back! Save the date for Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Join us at Pickerington Main Library to meet keynote authors Margaret Peterson Haddix and Sarah Dessen. Attend panels with young adult authors, and get your books signed!

