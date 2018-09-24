Thought-provoking reads

Pickerington Public Library hosts Pickerington Teen Book Fest on October 27

This one-day takes place on Saturday, October 27, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The event will be split into a morning and afternoon session. Dessen will be speaking during the morning session at10 a.m., while Haddix will speak during the afternoon session at 1:45 p.m. The full lineup and schedule of events are available on the library’s website and social media sites. Follow along with the hashtag #ptbf18. Fans will have the opportunity to interact with authors through keynote presentations, panels, and book signings!

Sarah Dessen will be a familiar name to fans of teen fiction, as the author of many best sellers. Her latest, Once and For All, is about Louna, the focused teenage daughter of an elite wedding planner. Louna has given up on love after her first teenage romance ended in tragedy. That is, until she is forced into the orbit of Ambrose, the flighty and flirty son of one of her mother's clients. He'll do everything he can to break down Louna's walls and convince her to give love another chance.

Young fans may be familiar with Haddix's hugely popular Shadow Children series (Among the Hidden, Among the Impostors, etc.). Her latest release, The Summer of Broken Things, is geared more towards a teen audience. It tells the story of two girls, Avery and Kayla, former childhood friends who have long since drifted apart. The two clash when Avery's father invites Kayla along on a family trip to Spain. The reveal of a long held family secret on that trip, doesn't make matters any easier.

We are so excited to be inviting Ellen Oh, co-founder and CEO of We Need Diverse Books, to our library! Oh will be discussing diversity in teen fiction, along with her latest book for tweens, Spirit Hunter: The Island of Monsters, the second book in a series. This book features the continuing adventures of young spirit hunter, Harper Raine, who must use her skills to save her family from the nefarious spirits that haunt a remote tropical island.

Marsh is a relatively new voice in teen fiction, with her latest fantasy release, Reign of the Fallen. This book takes place in a fantasy world in which necromancers, like main character Odessa, are hired to bring souls back from the dead. When it is discovered that someone is using necromancer magic to retrieve souls and turn them into soldiers, Odessa must face the dangers that can be brought by her magic. With a refreshing LGBTQIA+ romance, this is an absolute must read!

Redgate is a returning fan favorite to the Pickerington Teen Book Fest! Her amazing realistic fiction novels always bring much-needed diversity to the teen fiction shelves. Redgate’s latest, Final Draft, follows aspiring writer Laila Piedra as she gets the opportunity to learn from her writing hero, Nadiya Nazarenko. Yet, as their lessons progressed, Laila struggles to find balance between perfection, success, and sanity.

Mitchell is another returning favorite! An outspoken advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, Mitchell's latest release is All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens Throughout the Ages, a story collection featuring queer characters in historical fiction settings. Mitchell edited the collection, which features stories from teen favorite authors, including Anna-Marie McLemore, Mackenzie Lee, Malinda Lo, Sara Farizan, and Shaun David Hutchinson.