Thought-provoking reads

Baking Class: 50 Fun recipes Kids Love to Bake and Eat!

By Deanne Cook

This cookbook geared toward 8- to 12-year-old kids is packed full of 50 recipes that kids will want to make. Each recipe has step-by-step instructions with pictures to guide kids through each step.

Build a Solar Cooker

By Samantha S. Bell

Do you like to cook? This book tells you step by step how to cook a fun snack with a homemade solar cooker. The instructions are very clear and easy to follow. It also brings in scientific facts about how a solar cooker works and how it is good for the environment. Put building a solar cooker on your list of fun things to do this summer.

Magnolia Table

By Joanna Gaines

Fans of HGTV’s Fixer Upper will definitely want a seat at the Magnolia Table – but if you can’t make the trip to Waco, Texas, to visit Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new restaurant, their new cookbook is the next best thing. Filled with family recipes and stories, this is the perfect selection for anyone who loves comforting reads as much as comfort food.

Multicooker Perfection: Cook it Fast or Cook it Slow--You Decide

By the editors at America’s Test Kitchen

Learn how to use America’s favorite new “set it and forget it” kitchen appliance. Read up on the different models to see which ones the experts recommend. Including plenty of recipes that have stood the test of time, this cookbook has recipes to feed anywhere from two to 20 people. Cook it fast using the pressure cooker setting or take it slower and use the slow cooker setting, whichever your day allows.

Hot Mess

By Emily Belden

A social media executive throws caution to the wind to open a new restaurant with her popular chef boyfriend – until he drops out of her life, leaving her with the bills, the responsibility and no clue what to do. If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to run a successful restaurant – or if you simply want to peek into a restaurant’s inner workings – Hot Mess is pure fun. Fair warning: All the talk of delicious dishes will leave you hungry by the end.