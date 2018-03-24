Thought-provoking reads

Money Smart Week is back! From April 21-28, visit all locations of the Pickerington Public Library for free programs that will help you learn how to save.

We’re excited to announce our fifth annual comic extravaganza, the Pickerington Comic Fest. Held May 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the show is growing and will be spectacular – and for the whole family. Artists, comics, gaming, cosplay, food trucks, panel discussions, hands-on workshops, kids’ activities and much more are on the schedule. Check www.pickeringtonlibrary.org for more information.

Children’s picture book

What’s Next Door?

By Nicola O’Byrne

The crocodile from Open Very Carefully is back, and in this new book, Carter the Crocodile is lost and needs your help. This book has the reader really involved and actively helping Carter find his way home. Along with Nicola O’Byrne, there are other authors who write similar fun interactive books.

School age/tween interest

Get Coding: Learn HTML, CSS, and JavaScript and Build a Website, App, and Game

From Young Reward State

Have you mastered coding with Scratch? Ready to move onto something harder? Pick up Get Coding and dive deeper into the world of computer coding. You will use HTML, CSS and JavaScript to complete missions and build a website, app and game.

Teen interest

Dear Martin

By Nic Stone

In order to cope with his experiences of racial injustice, including an incident in which he is put in handcuffs for trying to prevent his ex-girlfriend from driving while drunk, African-American teen Justyce McAllister keeps a journal in which he writes to Martin Luther King, Jr. This debut novel is an important and very relevant book about the current African-American experience.

Teen interest

Batman: Nightwalker, By Marie Lu

Runaways, By Christopher Golden

Superhero novelizations have become increasingly popular in teen fiction. Among the most recent examples are Batman: Nightwalker by bestselling teen author Marie Lu and Runaways by Christopher Golden. Both are great choices for fans of the DC and Marvel film and television franchises and of superhero comic books in general. If you enjoy Runaways, make sure to check out the new television series of the same name on Hulu.

Adult interest

Educated

By Tara Westove

This powerful memoir chronicles the author’s experience as a child growing up in remote Idaho, where her parents kept their family secluded and the children separate from any knowledge of the outside world – a life Westover was eventually able to leave behind once she entered college, where she ultimately obtained a Ph.D. from Cambridge University. Her heartbreaking story is a testament to a curious reader’s perseverance.

Adult interest

Dear Fahrenheit 451

By Annie Spence

Whether you love them or hate them, some books stay with you forever. This is the lively, hilarious story of one librarian’s life in books. Annie Spence takes the reader on a tour of her own library stacks to explore the good, the bad and the truly unforgettable. This book is a delight for avid readers whose lives have been shaped by books – and who love to peek at other people’s reading selections.