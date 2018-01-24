Thought-provoking reads: healthy new year

Yoga @ Your Library!

Yoga at your library allows you to experience all the benefits yoga and your library have to offer. Main Street Wellness Studio will lead an all-levels yoga class the first Thursday of every month from 11 a.m.-noon at Sycamore Plaza Library. No registration is required. You can bring your own mat, but if you don’t have one, the library will have a limited number available for use during the class.

Good Morning Yoga and Good Night Yoga

By Mariam Gates

The pose-by-pose wake-up story offers gentle stretches to start the day, and the pose-by-pose bedtime story helps practitioners wind down gently with quiet breathing. Lovely illustrations are easy for children to follow. DVDs are available of both titles as well.

Chair Yoga

By Kristin McGee

Gentle yoga poses and examples help anyone with a chair and the willingness to get started do chair yoga. So many people are stuck in chairs all day long, moving from cars to desk chairs to kitchen chairs to couches. Sneak some of these exercises into your daily sitting habit and you will start to feel better, sleep better, focus better. Learn to breath correctly, move on to stretches and chair poses. The book is fully illustrated with easy-to-follow instructions.

Slow Beauty

By Shel Pink

Slow Beauty is the philosophy of living a life that centers on living better and more wholly, and having fun in the process. Ideas on beauty from around the world create a program that includes wellness and self-care. Learn how to design your own sanctuary, breathe correctly, meditate and deepen relationships. Recipes are included for teas, soups, juices, smoothies, scrubs and body oils. Learn how to cultivate these practices and incorporate them into your own life. Beauty truly comes from within.

Food Can Fix it

By Dr. Mehmet Oz

What if there was a prescription to protect your body from major health issues and a remedy for everything from fatigue to chronic pain? Dr. Oz shares his easy-to-follow plan. He teaches how to shop and cook healthful, simple, healing, wholesome food. He explains how to kick-start weight loss, improve energy, decrease inflammation and prevent other common ailments, all without medication. Defy aging and eat your way to good health.

Library Magazine Section

Don’t forget about our magazine section. Read the latest issue in the library and check out back issues to take home. Health/Fitness choices include Diabetes Self-Management, Prevention, Shape, Vegan Health & Fitness, WebMD, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, ADDitude and Psychology Today, and, for our four-legged family members, Whole Dog Journal.

Teen Book Fest

Pickerington Teen Book Fest is back! Save the date for Saturday, Oct. 27. Join us at the Main Library to meet young adult authors, attend panels and get your books signed.

Pickerington Main Hours:

Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday/Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Sycamore Plaza Hours: