Thought-provoking reads: vibrant seniors

Getting the Job You Want After 50 for Dummies

By Kerry HannonChange of career in order to pursue a passion? Downsized? This book contains all the tools and resources needed to search for the right job. Start with a self-assessment for direction. Learn how to build an online presence and revitalize your resume. Learn how to present yourself as an experienced worker and negotiate for the best salary to land that dream job.

My Digital Travel for Seniors

By Jason R. Rich and AARP

The digital world is at our fingertips, and our friends at AARP/AARP TEK provide guidance that accommodates different learning styles, levels of experience and interests. With step-by-step instructions, find out what you need to get started to plan a trip. Now put that newly discovered travel technology to work: research travel opportunities, get to know popular travel tools, find and book the best airfares and accommodations, learn what to consider when selecting a rental car company. Determine what will fit your travel style best to manage itineraries while traveling. Discover how to connect your computer, smartphone or tablet while traveling. Easy to read with large, full-color photos and screenshots, this book offers common-sense answers to make travel easier.

Good to Be Grand: Making the Most of Your Grandchild’s First Year

By Cheryl HarbourWhat’s essential for parents isn’t the same as what’s useful for grandparents. This time around, we are not in the driver’s seat, but riding in the sidecar. There are practical differences in the two roles. The parents choose the doctor, the grandparents need to know how to reach the doctor; the parents choose the car seat, the grandparents need to know how it works; the parents decide how and when to introduce foods, the grandparents need to know in order to prepare for a grandchild’s visit. Learn how best to support the well-being of your grandchild and make the best of the experience.

You Don’t Look Your Age … and Other Fairy Tales

By Sheila NevinsFinally stepping out from behind the camera, famed documentary producer Sheila Nevins shares real-life challenges faced by women in a man’s world. Written and presented from the “been there, done that; learn from my mistakes” angle, this book illustrates that time in life when you can say what you want and be who you want to be; no holding back. These stories are engaging and funny, and show aging as the next great frontier.