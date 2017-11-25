Thought-provoking reads: holiday edition

Stave off the winter cold with a good book. Stop in and pick one up or download from one of our E-library resources at www.pickeringtonlibrary.org/resources

Charley’s First Night

By Amy Hest and Helen Oxenbury

This picture book is a precious story about a boy and his new puppy that will tug on your heartstrings. Henry’s parents are very clear about who is responsible for Charley, who will walk him, feed him and where he will sleep: in the kitchen. After introducing Charley to his new home, Henry gently tucks Charley in for the night and heads off to bed. If you have ever loved a puppy, you know what happens next.

The Christmas Boot

By Lisa WheelerIn this special story of the magic of Christmas, as Hannah gathers kindling for her fire, she finds a black boot in the woods. The boot was so warm and dry on her left foot. Not having warm shoes, she wishes for its mate, and it appears the next morning. Over the next few nights, she wishes for warm mittens, a big house and lovely food to eat. Finally, the owner of the black boot arrives, and quickly figures out just what Hannah really needs.

The Toymaker’s Apprentice

By Sherri L. SmithStefan Drosselmeyer’s life has been turned upside down. His mother newly buried and his father kidnapped, he is persuaded by his cousin to embark on an adventure to save a princess who has been turned into a wooden doll. Stefan must fight the Mouse Queen and her seven-headed Mouse Prince to rescue his father and save the princess. Drawing from the original Nutcracker story, the author alternates chapters between human and rodent, building suspense to the final battle.

Greenglass House

By Kate Milford

Situated high on the side of a hill above a smugglers’ town was Greenglass House. Guests arrived by boat and then a creaky cable railway that led from the inn’s private dock up the steep slope. Milo had called Greenglass House home since he was a baby adopted by Nora and Ben Pine. He was used to the bizarre people who passed through the inn and could almost predict who would show up during the different seasons. The first night of winter vacation, all Milo wanted was a quiet week with his parents. And then the old bell that was connected to the cable car rang, and rang again. Soon, Greenglass House is full of odd, secretive guests, each with a strange story to tell that was somehow connected to Greenglass House. Milo and friend Meddy must use the clues to untangle the mysteries to discover the truth about the house and, ultimately themselves.

Sun and Moon, Ice and Snow

By Jessica Day George

This novel is based on the Nordic fairy tale “East of the Sun, West of the Moon” and reminiscent of Beauty and the Beast. The eerily beautiful terrifying story has classic elements: talking animals, evil trolls and a handsome prince who needs a brave young lady to save him from a magical curse. It’s all rolled into a fast-paced story that tweens and teens won’t want to see end. Jessica Day George is the author of favorites Tuesdays at the Castle and the Dragon Slippers series, as well as Princess of Glass and Princess of the Midnight Ball.

