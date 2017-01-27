Bookmarks | Pickerington | February/March 2017

1 of 4
10 Reasons You Feel Old and Get Fat … and How You Can Stay Young, Slim, and Happy!
By Frank Lipman, M.D.
We eat the wrong foods, skimp on sleep, deprive ourselves of movement. Overwhelmed by stresses of our daily lives, we take a host of prescriptions, disrupting our body’s natural ability to heal. Dr. Lipman provides information on how to feel your best. He includes a two-week revitalization program and helpful resources for community support.
101 Easy Homemade Products
By Jan Berry
Ditch the commercial products and learn how to keep your home clean with herbal vinegar spray and orange pine floor cleaner. DIY salves, creams, scrubs and lip care recipes are simple and fun activities for all ages. The book includes an extensive collection of common herbs and flowers with instructions on how to preserve them for home use, and helpful online resources for ordering ingredients as well as helpful photos of ingredients and packaging.
101 Ways to Conquer Teen Anxiety
By Dr. Thomas McDonagh and Jon Patrick Hatcher
It’s not just teen angst; teens’ lives today are full of stress and anxiety. Whether it is through problems with school, friends, parents or all of the above, teens need to learn how to navigate to keep from spiraling out. Based on cognitive behavioral therapy, this book offers dozens of beneficial quizzes, activities, tips and illustrations to help.
Against All Grain Celebrations: A Year of Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and Paleo Recipes for Every Occasion
By Danielle Walker
Holiday gatherings can be stressful especially for people who have changed their diets due to health and personal reasons. This book contains 125 recipes for grain-free, dairy-free, gluten-free comfort food dishes to be served at holidays and special occasions. Feel confident hosting to include guests with special requests, and enjoy a whole year of celebrating.
Gluten-free Facts for Families Series
Three-part program series for adults presented by Shannon Carter, The Ohio State University Extension Educator from Fairfield County. Register online or by calling 614-837-4104, ext. 233
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m.: Introduction to Gluten-free Eating
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m.: Gluten-free Shopping and Eating out
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m.: Gluten-free Cooking and Baking
Zinio for Libraries
Access digital magazines through our library’s website. Prevention, Natural Health, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Clean Eating, Weight Watchers and Gluten Free Living are just some of the magazines available for free with Zinio.