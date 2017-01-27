Bookmarks | Pickerington | February/March 2017

×

101 Easy Homemade Products

By Jan Berry

Ditch the commercial products and learn how to keep your home clean with herbal vinegar spray and orange pine floor cleaner. DIY salves, creams, scrubs and lip care recipes are simple and fun activities for all ages. The book includes an extensive collection of common herbs and flowers with instructions on how to preserve them for home use, and helpful online resources for ordering ingredients as well as helpful photos of ingredients and packaging.