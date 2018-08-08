Science Saturdays at AHA!

Building on AHA!'s 10 years of hands-on learning indoors, the children’s museum is expanding to nature, using a playful STEM approach that provides a safe, engaging environment for young children to use gross motor skills and be challenged physically as well as mentally. Providing hands-on, interactive learning experiences that engage children, parents and families as they learn, bond and have fun together is the central mission of AHA!. Exposing children to STEM activities in a fun, interactive manner in a natural setting can foster a desire to learn and encourage children to later pursue careers in STEM fields, be better stewards of the earth and make healthier lifestyle choices. The Outdoor Nature/STEM space is designed to be explored,to inspire building, observing and engaging in the environment. A team of landscape designers, exhibit designers, early childhood education specialists, and community members have worked to create an outdoor play space that is informed by the latest research on how children learn and the kinds of play that leads to the development of 21st Century skills from thevery beginnings of their development.

The space includes:

● Replica covered bridge and canal boat with local canal stones

● Tunnel and slide hills

● Raised bed vegetable gardens with rainwater irrigation

● Outdoor classroom/picnic shelter

● 1/10th mile trike track and 10 trikes

● Rain garden

● Sand/mud kitchen play

● Outdoor art frames

● Natural loose parts and log climbing structures

● 17 shade trees and native plants to fill the space

● Just yards away from the city's bike path and wetland restoration area

AHA! will host additional science themed programs and events with the opening of the Nature Playscape later this fall.

AHA! A Hands-On Adventure & Children's Museum will host Science Saturday throughout September. The Science Saturday event is an extension of the AHA! mission and a precursor to programming soon to come along with the opening of the museum’s Nature Playscape in mid-October

Geared toward ages 3-6, this event highlights science concepts to children. Science Saturday is an exploration of all types of sciences. In addition to the regular exhibits and activities hosted by AHA!, Science Saturday will feature hands-on activities designed and taught by a team of educators whose expertise and education include environmental science, biology and early childhood education.

Admission:

General admission is $8 per person

12 months old and under – Free

Museums For All Admission $3.00 with EBT card.

Address:

1708 River Valley Circle South, Lancaster, OH 43130, (740) 653-1010

Hours:

(ALL Year)Monday-Saturday10 AM – 4 PM

(November – March)Monday – Saturday10 AM-4 PM

Sunday12-4 PM

About AHA!

AHA! A Hands On Adventure & Children’s Museum is an 8,000 sq foot, educational play space for kids ages 0-8. The nonprofit museum provides a place for children to learn as they engage in their most important "work" of play. The sole mission of AHA! is to surround children and the adults in their lives with a hands-on, interactive, playful and educational environment that invites curiosity, allows exploration, encourages participation and celebrates the child-like wonder in us all.http://www.aha4kids.org/.

About Fairfield County

Fairfield County is a county in the state of Ohio, named in 1800 for the beauty of its fair fields. Located less than one hourfrom Columbus, the county is home to 146,156 residents and boasts attractions, sites and experiences enjoyed by the wholefamily. Notable destinations include the Route 33 Brew Trail, the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, the AHA! Children’sMuseum, and the most original covered bridges in the state.