News and Info From Violet Township

Head Above Water

Safety tips for kids around pools, lakes, bathtubs and more

According to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Center for Injury Research and Policy, more than 1,000 children die from drowning each year in the U.S. Many more children suffer life-changing injuries each year from accidents in pools, lakes, ponds, bathtubs, etc.

Even though summer is waning, many may squeeze in trips to the pool, water parks or beaches. Drowning or near drowning can occur quickly and in just inches of water. We would like to share some safety guidelines to follow when children are in or around water to help prevent this from happening.

Household Safety Tips

An adult should always be present. Please know that babies/infants/children can drown in bathtubs, sinks, toilets and any other place water can collect. Never leave a baby/infant/child alone when in an area where water is present.

Keep the bathroom door shut and place a safety cover over the knob to prevent little ones from entering on their own.

Baby bath seats do not prevent drowning. If you are using a baby bath seat, never leave it unattended.

Keep toilet seats down and use toilet seat locks. Also, always remember to fully drain the bathtub when the bath is over.

Pool and Hot Tub Tips

According to the Center for Injury Research and Policy, more than half of drowning incidents could have been prevented if a fence were in place around the pool. If you have a pool, make sure to include a fence that is at least 4 feet high around it. Include a gate that latches and locks for entry to the area.

Never leave children unattended in the pool. The responsible adult(s) must pay attention to the pool activity. Rid yourself of other distractions such as reading or talking on the phone.

An adult should always be in the water, within arm’s reach, with infants, toddlers or weak swimmers.

Sign your children up for swimming lessons as soon as you feel they are ready.

Always use a hard cover on hot tubs and drain wading pools after each use.

Lake, Pond and River Tips

Open water is much different than a pool. Even the best of swimmers may struggle with the currents. Always wear a personal flotation device (PFD) that is Coast Guard approved. Also, make sure the PFD is properly sized for the child.

Do not use swim aids such as water wings or inner tubes as a substitute for an approved PFD.

Never walk on frozen water. There is no accurate way to tell how thin the ice may be, and a child can fall through and drown quickly.

Water safety is important throughout the year. Children are always around water, whether in the home or outside. Please take time to practice these safety tips. For more information, contact the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Center for Injury Research and Policy at 614-722-2400 or on the web at www.injurycenter.org.

The Violet Township Fire Department would like to thank the Center for Injury Research and Policy for providing these statistics and tips. The fire department can be contacted at 614-837-4123 or on the web at www.violet.oh.us and clicking the Public Safety tab.

Where Does My Drain Go?

By Kelly L. Spindler, RS, Director of Environmental Health, Fairfield Department of Health

If someone asked you, “When you flush your toilet, where does it go?” could you quickly answer the question?

In Violet Township, you might be connected to a central sewer system. However, if you are not paying a monthly sewer bill, you have your own private underground septic system or home sewage treatment system (HSTS) in your yard.

It is estimated that about 1 million households in Ohio are located beyond central sewer, and Violet Township accounts for approximately 1,200 of those systems. Currently, there are more than 400 aerators in Violet Township that are discharging systems. These systems are being monitored under the MS4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) program.

A lot of homeowners have an “out of sight, out of mind” relationship with their septic systems. You might never give a thought to what goes down the drain. But if you rely on an HSTS to treat and dispose of your waste water, what you don’t know could hurt you.

Proper operation and maintenance of your system can have a significant impact on how well it works and how long it lasts. In Ohio, the homeowner is responsible for providing the care and maintenance for his or her system. Knowing what type of system you have will help you in that process.

To learn more about septic and leach field or aerator (pretreatment) systems, please visit www.myfdh.org and click “environmental health.”

Maintain Your System for the Health of the Walnut Creek Watershed

By Kelly L. Spindler, RS, Director of Environmental Health, Fairfield Department of Health

Your septic system can last a long time if it is properly located, installed and maintained. However, even the best designed and constructed system can have problems without periodic maintenance. Here are a few tips that can help extend the life of your system:

Have your HSTS regularly pumped every three to five years by a septage hauler registered with the Fairfield Department of Health. Pumping the tank removes the buildup of sediments that reduces the performance of the tank, which could lead to failure of the leach field.

Keep your septic tank/aerator tank cover accessible for inspection and cleaning. Install risers if necessary to aid in bringing the access above ground in your yard.

Divert sources of water such as roof drains, footer drains and sump pump discharge away from your leach field. Excessive water can saturate your soil, leading to system failure.

Keep a good grass cover over your leach field to soak up excess water and prevent erosion.

Do not let anyone drive over your system; typical lawn equipment is fine. Do not dig or build buildings, decks or patios, or place swimming pools over your system. Plant trees far enough away so that the roots will not grow into the leach lines.

Conserve water! Repair leaky faucets and toilets. Install low-flow faucet aerators, shower heads and toilets, and high-efficiency washing machines. Try not to wash all of your laundry in one day. Spread it out throughout the week, and stagger your use of water-generating appliances.

Do not use septic tank additives. The effectiveness of additives has not been determined; in fact, many studies show that additives have no significant effect on a tank’s bacterial populations.

Your septic system is not a trash can! Whether you flush it down the toilet, grind it in the garbage disposal or pour it down the sink, shower or bath, everything that goes down your drains ends up in your septic system. Limit the use of a garbage disposal. They place more solids in your tank and will require more maintenance to your system. Avoid disposing of items such as grease, fat, oil, coffee grounds, diapers, feminine hygiene products, cigarette butts and paper towels.

Be gentle! Don’t flush harsh chemicals such as drain cleaners, paint, paint thinner, solvents or pesticides into your system. Harsh chemicals can destroy the helpful bacteria that treat the waste.

Remember, as the owner of a HSTS, you play an important role in protecting your community’s water quality. Streams, rivers, lakes and groundwater are the sources of our drinking water, whether it comes from the local water treatment plant or your own drilled well. By maintaining your septic system properly, you are doing your part in protecting one of our most precious natural resources.

If you have questions concerning your septic system, or you want to report a problem, and if you live in the unincorporated areas of Violet Township, contact the Fairfield Department of Health at 740-652-2813. If you live in Pickerington or Canal Winchester city limits, contact Franklin County Public Health at 614-525-3909 or visit www.myfcph.org and click “environment” to learn more.

Save the Date!

Oct. 15

Annual Fire Department Open House

1-3 p.m.

This is always a huge day for our community. It is an event you and your family don’t want to miss. Mark your calendars and set your phones to remind you of this amazing family day.