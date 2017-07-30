PPL prepares to open Sycamore Plaza Branch

After more than 100 years of serving the community solo, the Pickerington Public Library is set to open its first-ever branch this fall.

In early 2016, community members participated in a survey that helped identify library service needs, and the results supported creating a new library branch in Pickerington.

Library Director Tony Howard says Pickerington needs a second library in order to better serve the city of Pickerington and Violet Township.

“Our main library is located in the city limits, and we do a fantastic job of serving Pickerington residents who find us easily accessible. However, our service area also includes Violet Township,” he says. “Having our branch located in Violet Township, on an easily accessible high traffic road, will benefit our community.”

The new Sycamore Plaza Branch will be located in the Sycamore Plaza Shopping Center at 7861 Refugee Rd., directly across from Pickerington High School North and Lakeview Junior High.

The library is an independent nonprofit organization, so while the community made its desire for a new library known, it wasn’t until funding was secured that the wish could become reality.

Thanks to a $1.23 million donation from the estate of longtime library supporter Mary Blauser Meilwes, the library has been able to fund both the construction of the new branch and the first few years of operating expenses.

Patrons of the new branch will notice many similarities to the main library, but the overall experience will feel a bit different. All of the same services will be available to patrons of both locations, but the manner in which they are delivered may differ. Computers will be available for public use at both locations, but the size of the Sycamore Plaza Branch requires flexibility.

“The big difference that the community will notice is that there are no long banks of public computers,” says Howard. “Since the Sycamore Plaza Branch is only 4,200 square feet (compared to the 25,000-square-foot main library), we will be loaning out laptops for patrons to use while in the library, allowing for greater flexibility.”

The smaller footprint will also mean a smaller book collection, but the library staff already has a solution in place.

“Of course, items can be reserved from one library to another, and reserved items can be placed in hold lockers to be picked up at the patron’s convenience,” says Howard.

While the new branch may be smaller, it has been designed creatively in order to maximize the space. The Homework Help Center will feature an operable glass partition wall that can be manipulated to open and expand the space for library programs.

Creative new features aren’t simply limited to spatial innovations. Local author and illustrator Wilmer Rowland has designed interactive sound panels for the new children’s area in the Sycamore Plaza Branch.

The Sycamore Plaza Branch is under construction and is due to be completed later this summer, Howard says.

“If all goes well, we are looking at an early September opening,” he says.

There is a team of library staff currently planning the grand opening celebration and related activities, and patrons are encouraged to check the library’s website for further details as the opening draws closer.

For more information, visit www.pickeringtonlibrary.org.

