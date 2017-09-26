Pickerington women recognized for community contributions

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce Emma Newall receives the Youth ATHENA Award at the 2016 Awards Luncheon.

This fall, for the 20th year, the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce will recognize some of the stellar women in the local business community.

The Chamber’s Day of ATHENA Workshop & Awards Luncheon is Oct. 6 – anchored, as always, by the ATHENA Awards.

“From a local level, it’s going to honor individuals who demonstrate excellence, creativity and innovation in their professional endeavors,” says Theresa Byers, Chamber president. “They contribute valuable service to improve the quality of life.”

The awards are part of the international nonprofit organization ATHENA, which seeks to support, develop and honor female leaders. The program was started by Martha Mertz in 1982 when she realized she was the only female member of the Lansing, Mich. chamber of commerce’s board of directors. The Pickerington Chamber has been presenting the awards since 1998.

“It was an opportunity to recognize business women and leaders within the community,” Byers says. “It’s an award that not a lot of communities present, and it gives us an opportunity to really highlight Pickerington and the leaders that we have here.”

Not only does ATHENA honor women who contribute to the community, it also recognizes those who support other women and encourage their success.

The workshop and luncheon comprises a half-day program that will include speakers on leadership and business development. The workshop is open to men and women, with the recognition of nominees and announcement of award winners following.

The Chamber gives out three awards as part of the program: the ATHENA Leadership Award, the Emerging ATHENA Award and the Youth ATHENA Award. Nominees are:

Leadership: Andrea Watros of Cold Stone Creamery and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory; Alison Forche of Kristal & Forche Orthodontics; Tracy Heitmeyer of 5 Bean Coffee; Darlene Kuzmic of the Kuzmic Realtor Team, Coldwell Banker King Thompson; Vanessa Niekamp of Park National Bank and the Pickerington Board of Education; and Cheryl Ricketts of Competitive Edge HR, Inc.

Emerging: Michele Cook of Body Ache Escape Massage Center; Amanda Davis of Kent Smith Photography; and Jessica Ayres of Pickerington Pharmacy.

Speakers at this year’s workshop are:

2016 ATHENA Leadership Award winner Kristy Good-Bath, co-owner of Bella Cosmedica. Good-Bath spent 10 years working in radio and television before moving on to a marketing position, followed by a stint at a pharmaceutical company before she joined her husband’s oral and maxillofacial surgery practice in 2006. She and her husband, Dr. Manraj Bath, opened custom aesthetics company Bella Cosmedica in 2009. Good-Bath is also the founder of Second Life Saris, a nonprofit organization that accepts donations of gently used ethnic garments that are used to create artwork. Proceeds from the art support growth opportunities for at-risk girls and young women.

Diana Long, author and co-author of books aimed at helping people pursue and achieve their professional goals. She also works directly with clients and has created professional coaching programs, earning her the nickname “The Results Expert.”

Mary McCarthy, president and CEO of Your Management Team, Inc. and co-founder of the Women’s Small Business Accelerator. McCarthy has 20-plus years of business experience here in central Ohio.

All of the speakers will address paths to success, with specific topics including decision-making, values and priorities.

The ATHENA awards will take place Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hickory Lakes Events, Facilities and Hospitality. Registration and more information on the event can be found at www.pickeringtonchamber.com.

Emily Hetterscheidt is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS