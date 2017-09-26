Pickerington Senior Center offers Sit and Be Fit class

× Expand Photos by Isabelle Brown

On a Wednesday morning, Pickerington residents gather at the Pickerington Senior Center for one of its most popular exercise classes.

The participants chat amongst themselves until one woman begins announcements, publicizing future events and offering a free lunch ticket to anyone who is interested. After the instructor leads participants through their stretches, she begins the workout by asking everyone to sit. The class then proceeds with all participants seated squarely in their chairs.

The class follows a concept called Sit and Be Fit. The method promotes strength training with exercise that can be performed while seated. The Senior Center has picked up on the trend and incorporated seated exercises into its strength class.

“The strength class focuses on building upper- and lower-body strength, increasing flexibility and improving your balance,” says Nancy Lee, center director.

Exercises that are performed while seated allow for workouts that put less stress on the joints. The method is ideal for seniors or those who are less abled but would like to maintain a healthy, active lifestyle. Members of the senior center who participate in the class are testament to the success of the method.

“We have had several members that were using walkers that now come in just using a cane,” says Lee.

The class is popular among Pickerington locals. As one of the center’s longest-running programs, the strength class has a heavy following.

“We have had this class for several years, and approximately 50 people attend the class,” says Lee.

The strength class also promotes a sense of community by bringing residents together in large numbers twice a week. During their stretches, the instructor encourages conversation by asking members of the class about their weekends, or if “anything interesting has happened since Monday,” Lee says.

The strength class, along with the other exercise classes offered by the Senior Center, helps incorporate a social aspect into a healthy physical lifestyle.

The class is every Monday and Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. The class is free to members of the center, annual dues for which are $12.50.

Isabelle Brown is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

