Pickerington Public Library hosts Pickerington Teen Book Fest on October 27

Calling all teen readers, educators, and librarians! Calling all fans of YA fiction (whether they’re adults or teens)! The Pickerington Teen Book Fest returns to Pickerington Main Library for its fourth year. This one day event includes 12 authors and takes place on Saturday, October 27, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

This year, the library hosts two keynote speakers: Sarah Dessen and Margaret Peterson Haddix. Dessen is the New York Times bestselling author of more than a dozen novels for teens, including her most recent releases, Saint Anything and Once and For All. Haddix is the Ohio-based author of many bestselling kids and teen books including the Shadow Children series, the Missing series, and her recent teen release, The Summer of Broken Things.

The event will be split into a morning and afternoon session. Dessen will be speaking during the morning session at 10 a.m., while Haddix will speak during the afternoon session at 1:45 p.m.

The full lineup and schedule of events will be announced on the library’s website and through the library’s social media networks. Follow along with the hashtag #ptbf18.

Fans will have the opportunity to interact with authors through keynote presentations, panels, and book signings.Thanks to the sponsorship of the Pickerington Public Library Fund, the Friends of the Pickerington Public Library and many local businesses, the Teen Book Fest is free and open to the public. Barnes and Noble’s Pickerington store will once again be the event’s official bookseller.