Pickerington Magazine | Holiday Gift Guide 2016

Storage Wars

Know someone who never seems to have enough space on his or her computer? Consider one of these Seagate USB drives from TCR Computers, which also specializes in custom setups for gaming computers; each drive can store one or two terabytes of data. $99.99 for 1TB, $109.99 for 2TB. www.tcrcomputers.com

All Ages

Custom designs are the name of the game at the recently-expanded Sara’s Sewing Shed, which can put photos or designs on just about anything, from photo frames and T-shirts to golf bags and business card holders. For kids, there are the stuffed animals; for adults, these sublimated wine koozies. $32 animal, $25 koozie. www.sarassewingshed.com

I Wanna Rock

If you know a dedicated musician in need of a new guitar, or another guitar to add to his or her collection, Mid Ohio Music Academy has you covered. In addition to various guitars and the equipment needed for them – think strings, straps and picks – the store can also order custom guitars built by Weber Custom Guitars of Granville. Starting at $600. www.midohiomusicacademy.com

These Boots Were Made for Walking

Whether it’s a runner, walker or person with some sort of mobility issue, The FootWorks Store has the most suitable footwear. It specializes in custom fittings, which average around $150; a gift card is the perfect way to ensure your loved one gets the best pair of shoes possible. Any denomination. www.thefootworksstore.com

Spirit Squad

Help someone express some state, hometown or college town spirit with a hand-stenciled wood decoration from Art + Alibi. They’re available at all-locally-created shop Ohio Made, which has been open in Pickerington since the spring, alongside a huge variety of other items. $16-$32. www.ohiomade.com

Ache No More

Body Ache Escape Massage Center distinguishes itself with its long list of different treatment options, from hot stone and sports massages to fertility massages and lymphatic drainage therapy. One good example of an alternative is the aromatherapy massage, which, like all other services, uses only natural, paraben-free oils. $75-$130. www.bodyacheescape.com

For the Greater Good

For a quick and festive option, check out Habitat for Humanity & ReStore, which has a wealth of inexpensive holiday items. All items sold at the store are donated, most by Pickerington residents, and proceeds go to the projects of Habitat for Humanity of Fairfield County. Prices vary. www.habitatfairfield.org

Skating by

If there’s an aspiring or experienced skater on your list, Careless Heart likely has what you’re looking for. In addition to a variety of custom skateboard options, Careless Heart also sells prebuilt boards for a quick fix. Starting at $60. www.carelessheart.com

A Tisket, a Tasket

Aunt Deanna’s Basket of Goodies has a gift basket for all occasions, and Christmas is no exception. These festive baskets – each filled with candy, chocolate treats and a wooden candy cane ornament each – are wrapped up with festive bows. $10. www.adgiftbaskets-centerpieces.com