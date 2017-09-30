Pickerington Calendar | Oct. and Nov. 2017

October

Oct. 6

A Day of ATHENA Workshop & Awards Celebration

8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Hickory Lakes Event Facilities & Hospitality, 12495 Ault Rd., www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Women making a difference in the Pickerington community speak on a variety of topics before the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce presents its 2017 ATHENA Awards.

Oct. 8-14

Fairfield County Fair

Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster, www.fairfieldcountyfair.org

The last county fair of the year is sure to please with rides, food and more.

Oct. 13-21

Pickerington Community Theatre presents Schoolhouse Rock Live

Heritage Theatre, 100 N. East St., www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

A family favorite comes to life on stage in this musical, with favorites such as “Conjunction Junction,” “Interplanet Janet” and “Three is a Magic Number.”

Oct. 14

Indie Author Day

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The Pickerington Public Library presents an all-day celebration of local and self-published authors.

Oct. 15

Violet Township Fire Department Open House

1-3 p.m., Fire Station 592, 8700 Refugee Rd., www.violet.oh.us

The fire department’s annual Fire Prevention Week open house features a variety of kid-friendly educational activities, including opportunities to dress up in firefighter garb for photos and spray a fire hose.

Oct. 19

Brown Bag Book Club

1-2 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The library’s lunchtime book club discusses Gwendy’s Button Box by Stephen King.

Oct. 26

Pickerington Education Foundation Annual Charity Auction

6-9 p.m., Hickory Lakes Event Facilities & Hospitality, 12495 Ault Rd., www.pickeringtoneducationfoundation.com

This annual charity auction benefits Pickerington Local Schools by providing grants to teachers.

Oct. 26-29

Pickerington High School North presents The Addams Family

Pickerington High School North, 7800 Refugee Rd., www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

TV’s creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky family comes to the stage as Pickerington North’s theater department puts on this Broadway musical.

Oct. 30

Haunted Village

6-8 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village, www.pickeringtonvillage.com

A Halloween celebration for all ages. Enjoy ghost tours, storytelling and hay rides with the whole family.

Oct. 31

Trick or Treat Events

Library Trick or Treat Day, 1-3 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org;

Tots Trick or Treat, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd.; Community Trick or Treat, 6-8 p.m., www.pickerington.net

The Pickerington Public Library’s event offers crafts and treat stations for costumed children. The event at City Hall is for children aged 2-5 to trick or treat through the facility. Finally, the citywide trick or treat event takes place in the evening.

November

Nov. 1-5

Friends of the Pickerington Public Library Book Sale

Wednesday, 5-8 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-3 p.m.; Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

A variety of books, DVDs, CDs and vinyl records are for sale, with proceeds going to support Pickerington Public Library programs.

Nov. 2

James Jeffries, 1899 World Heavyweight Boxing Champion

7:30-9 p.m., Violet Township Hall, 12970 Rustic Dr., www.pickeringtonhistoricalsociety.com

The Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society presents a program on one-time boxing champion – and Violet Township native – Jim Jeffries.

Nov. 4

Pickerington Antique and Craft Show

9 a.m.-3 p.m., Pickerington High School Central, 300 Opportunity Way, www.pickacshow.com

This longtime Pickerington tradition, sponsored by the high school PTOs, features a vast assortment of antiques and crafts, with proceeds benefiting the two schools.

Nov. 9-12

Pickerington High School Central presents Father of the Bride

Pickerington High School Central, 300 Opportunity Way, www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

The 1991 Steve Martin comedy comes to the stage.

Nov. 11

United Way 5K Run

8:30 a.m., Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., www.uwayfairfieldco.org

The United Way of Fairfield County celebrates Veterans Day with a 5K run and 2-mile walk.

Nov. 16

Brown Bag Book Club

1 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The library’s lunchtime book club discusses Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic by Sam Quinones.

Nov. 21

PPL Book Club

7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The library’s main book club discusses News of the World by Paulette Jiles.

Nov. 22-Dec. 15

Santa’s Mailbox

Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd., www.pickerington.net

Children can mail their letters to Santa Claus via the North Pole Express mailbox in front of City Hall. Those who include their names and return addresses will receive responses from St. Nick himself.

Nov. 22-Dec. 24

Violet Township Fire Department Holiday Toy Drive

Locations throughout Violet Township, www.violet.oh.us

Fire stations, schools, restaurants, churches, businesses and the Pickerington Police Department will all be accepting new, unwrapped toys and gift cards for the Violet Township Fire Department’s annual charitable drive. A drive-through donation event will run 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Fire Station 592 on Dec. 2.

Save the Dates!

Pickerington Village Holiday Gathering: Dec. 1

Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 2