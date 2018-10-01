Pickerington Calendar | October/November 2018

Oct. 5

A Day of ATHENA Workshop & Awards Luncheon

8 a.m.-1 p.m., Phenix Banquet Center, 2101 Noe Bixby Rd., Columbus

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Dr. Valerie Young leads this workshop on conquering self-doubt before the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce presents the ATHENA awards.

Oct. 7-13

Fairfield County Fair

Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyfair.org

This annual county fair with music, rides and food is a great way to entertain the kids.

Oct. 12-20

Pickerington Community Theatre presents Blithe Spirit

Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N.

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

The smash comedy hit arrives in Pickerington with an ensemble of offbeat characters and oddballs.

Oct. 18

Brown Bag Book Club

1-2 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Join the Pickerington Library’s lunchtime book club for a discussion of The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin.

Oct. 30

Haunted Village

6-8 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Get spooked during ghost tours, hayrides and trick-or-treating events in the Haunted Village.

Oct. 31

Trick or Treat @ Your Library

1-3 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Bring your little princesses, ghosts and pirates to trick-or-treat at the Pickerington Public Library.

Oct. 31

Tots Trick or Treat

1:30-2:30 p.m., City Hall

Children 2-5 years old can gather goodies and treats in the spooky decorated halls within City Hall.

Oct. 31

Community Trick or Treat

6-8 p.m., throughout Pickerington

Kids and families, dress up your best Halloween costume and enjoy a fun night of trick-or-treating throughout the city.

Nov. 4

Friends of the Pickerington Public Library Book Sale

1-3 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Check out a large variety of books, DVDs, CDs and vinyl albums for sale. Proceeds support Pickerington Public Library programs.

Nov. 4

Pickerington Antique and Craft Show

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pickerington High School Central, 300 Opportunity Way

www.pickacshow.com

Peruse antiques and crafts at this annual Pickerington show, with proceeds supporting both Pickerington high schools.

Nov. 10

United Way of Fairfield County 5K and 2 Mile Walk

8:30 a.m., 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster

www.uwayfairfieldco.org

This year’s event, taking place on Veteran’s Day weekend is a salute to veterans.

Nov. 15

Brown Bag Book Club

1-2 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The monthly lunchtime book club meets to talk about All the Beautiful Girls by Elizabeth Church.

Nov. 20

PPL Book Club

7-8 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The Pickerington Public Library Book Club gets together to discuss Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate.

Nov. 21-Dec. 14

Santa’s Mailbox

Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.pickerington.net

Santa has set up an express mailbox for children outside of City Hall. Letters with return addresses and names of senders will receive replies from Santa.