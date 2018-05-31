Pickerington Calendar | June & July 2018

June 1

Pickerington Village PetFest

6-8:30 p.m., Victory Park, 100 Lockville Rd., www.pickeringtonvillage.com

This beloved, family-friendly event showcases a variety of food, pet-related vendors and demonstrations. Bring your pet along so they can enjoy a nice stroll through the park, as well.

June 1-July 27

Friday Night Flicks

Dusk, Sycamore Park Amphitheater,

Hereford Dr., www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Enjoy a free movie under the stars with family and friends every Friday night this summer. Make sure to bring your own lawn chair and your cozy blankets for seating.

June 2-August 25

Yoga in the Park

8-9 a.m. every Saturday, Victory Park Basketball Courts, 100 Lockville Rd., www.pickeringtonchamber.com

A relaxing morning lies ahead after completing an hour of yoga each Saturday morning this summer at Victory Park. This class is free and open to all levels of practice. Attendees will also have the chance to donate to PCMA Food Pantry of Pickerington.

June 3-July 29

Summer Concert Series

7-8:30 p.m., Sycamore Park Amphitheater, Hereford Dr., www.pickeringtonvillage.com

The City of Pickerington hosts its summer concert series, encouraging the community to enjoy live music and the great outdoors. Don’t forget to bring your own lawn chair or blanket for comfortable seating.

June 5

Tricky Max Rock ‘n Wow Magic Show

6:30-7:30 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Open to all ages, Tricky Max will kick off your summer the right way with an all new magic show featuring an electric guitar and a variety of rockin’ songs from Lil’ Bow Wow.

June 7-Sept. 27

Pickerington Outdoor Farmers’ Market

4-7 p.m. every Thursday, 89 N. Center St., www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Held at the North Street Center location, these weekly markets offer goods from local farmers, bakers and artisans. Enjoy a walk around the market as well as the shops and restaurants in the area.

× Expand Jason Diehl

June 11-June 15

Missoula Children’s Theatre Camp

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N., www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Open to 60 students, this theatrical summer camp focuses on coordinating a performance in just one week. Students will audition and then rehearse all week, learning lines, songs and choreography to develop a full-length performance to showcase to the community that weekend.

June 14

Family Luau Night

6-9 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr. S., www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Say “Aloha” to the weekend and enjoy your own paradise at the Pickerington Community Pool. Share your favorite dish with others at a potluck dinner, and don’t forget your Hawaiian shirt and lei for a tropical evening.

June 14

Dive In Movie

8:45-11 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr. S., www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Take a late-night swim while enjoying a movie projected on an inflatable screen. This film under the stars, along with a dip in the pool, will be an event for all to enjoy.

June 16

Pickerington Community Theatre and Missoula Children’s Theatre Present: Robin Hood

3 p.m. & 5:30 p.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N., www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

After a week of practicing and perfecting, students from Missoula Children’s Theatre Camp will perform their rendition of Robin Hood, a classic tale we all know and love.

June 22

Just Dance Party & DIY Smartphone Speaker Drop-In

2-4 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www. pickeringtonlibrary.org

Open to teenagers ages 12-18, this program celebrates Music Rocks week with a number of interactive activities. Drop in to the main library to play Just Dance and create your own smartphone speaker.

June 28

Family Program - Newport Aquarium Shark Cart

6:30-7:30 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The Newport Aquarium will make a splash at the main library with a well-known sea creature. Open to all ages, participants will get up-close and personal with live sharks, along with different shark artifacts from the great blue sea.

July 2

Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Presents: Pictorial History of Pickerington

6:30-7:30 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

This free program for adults celebrates the history of Pickerington in a visual way. Enjoy learning about Pickerington’s past while viewing pictures of different people and places over the years. A Q&A session will be held afterwards for those who wish to participate.

July 4

July 4th Celebration

4-11 p.m., Victory Park, 100 Lockville Rd., www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Celebrate our nation’s birthday with an eventful evening at the park. Enjoy rides, food, live music and fireworks with the whole family.

July 9-20

Fairfield County Engineering Technology Camp

8 a.m.-3 p.m., Ohio University Lancaster Engineering Tech Lab, www.pickeringtonchamber.com

This STEM-focused summer camp allows kids to learn how things are designed and produced from start to finish. Led by a college instructor and high school STEM teacher, students will tour various manufacturers and businesses witness technology and automation in practice.

July 11

Dr. Insecta’s Incredible Unforgettable Bug Lab Experiment

2-3 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www. pickeringtonlibrary.org

Bug out with Dr. Insecta and his little friends as they crawl to the library this July. Enjoy a hands-on experiment with live bugs and put your science skills to the test.

July 11-14

Picktown Palooza

5-11 p.m. July 11, 12; 5-midnight July 13; noon-midnight July 14;

Victory Park, 100 Lockville Rd., www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Come and experience a four-day festival that will take over Victory Park. This family-friendly event offers carnival rides, shows, music and more. Food vendors are also available, providing your favorite carnival classics.

× Expand Missie Tong

July 13-22

Pickerington Community Theatre presents The Little Mermaid

8 p.m. June 13, 14, 20, 21; 2 p.m. June 15, 22; Heritage Theatre, 100 N. East St.,

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Spend your evening under the sea with PCT as they perform this classic Disney tale. Bring your family and friends for a night with Ariel as she searches for true love.

July 14

TRY-athlon

9 a.m., Pickerington Community Pool,

11330 Stonecreek Dr. S., www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Get your family in motion with a day full of outdoor activities, including biking, swimming and running.

July 26

Escape the Library!

6-8 p.m., Pickerington Public Library,

201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Test your problem-solving ability as you work through various clues and puzzles with your team to survive and escape from the library.

July 28

Youth Fishing Derby

9:30-11 a.m., Sycamore Creek Park Pond, www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Enjoy a peaceful morning of fishing with your family and friends; bring a pole, bait, and determination as the Pickerington community tries to catch the biggest fish in the pond.