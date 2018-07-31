Pickerington Calendar | August and September 2018

Through Aug. 19

Creating the Illusion: Costumes & Characters from the Paramount Pictures Archive

Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m., Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster

www.decartsohio.org

Hollywood is brought to Lancaster with this current exhibit, featuring work from Forrest Gump, The Addams Family and Mission: Impossible – Rouge Nation.

Through Aug. 25

Free Yoga in The Park

Saturdays 8 a.m., Victory Park, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Enjoy yoga every Saturday morning in the park. Bring your own mat.

Through Sept. 8

Lego Palooza

Second Saturday of the month 1-3 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Recommended for children ages 4 and up, come spend the afternoon building with LEGO. You can build whatever your imagination desires, or try the LEGO challenge.

Through Oct. 5

Pickerington Farmers’ Market

Thursdays, 4-7 p.m., 89 N. Center St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Fresh produce and meats along with baked goods by local vendors can be found here at the sixth year of Pickerington’s farmers’ market.

Through Dec. 15

Open House at Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum

Saturdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 15 E Columbus Street in the heart of the Pickerington Village

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Learn about local history through artifacts, photographs and one of Pickerington’s original town pumps.

Through Dec. 20

Brown Bag Book Club

Every third Thursday of the month 1-2 p.m., Pickerington Main, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Come join this book club as the read Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng in August and Turtles All The Way Down by John Green in September.

Through Jan. 10

First Drafts Book Club

Second Thursday of the month 7-8 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W Church St. #101

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Come to this adult book club for great food, drinks, community and books at this local spot.

Aug. 4

Pelotonia

8 a.m., Columbus and Center streets

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Cheer on the participants of the 2018 Pelotonia bike tour as they ride through the Village.

Aug. 4

Pickerington KidsFest

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Mount Carmel Sports Complex, 630 Hill Rd. N.

www.kidslinked.com

This family festival includes bounce houses, a marketplace, food trucks and more.

Aug. 9

Back to School Book Tasting!

7-8 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Spend time finding the perfect book before the school year starts. RSVP online.

Aug. 11

Reynoldsburg-Pickerington Rotary Gold Outing

10:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Links at Groveport Golf Club, 1005 Richardson Rd., Groveport

www.rprotaryclub.com

This annual golf outing benefits Tyler’s Light, scholarships for Reynoldsburg and Pickerington students, and more.

Aug. 14

Summer Dog Tales

6:30-7:30 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

For children ages 5-10, schedule today to read with a canine buddy for a 20 minute session.

Aug. 15

First Day of School

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Aug. 17

Tyler’s Light Golf Outing

Noon-7 p.m., the Golf Club at Little Turtle, 5400 Little Turtle Way W., Westervillle

www.tylerslight.com

The 7th annual golf outing benefits the group’s effort to combat drug addiction and abuse.

Aug. 21

The Middle

6:45-7:30 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Come to this book club to talk about new books and snack on some popcorn. They will be discussing Awkward by Svetlana Chmakova.

Sept. 3

Annual Lions Club Parade and Fish Fry

Parade 10 a.m., fish fry 11 a.m., Victory Park, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

This annual Labor Day tradition is a fundraiser for the Lions Club and a major event.

Sept. 3

Dog Splash

4:30-7 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Enjoy the pool one last time this summer with your dog in this party. Provide proof of rabies and current vaccinations. Dogs in heat are not allowed.

Sept. 7-8

Lithopolis Honeyfest

Friday, 3-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Columbus Street, downtown Lithopolis

www.centralohiobeekeeper.com

The 12th annual honeyfest promises to be the best with bee beards, art and live music, hive inspections, and more.

Sept. 7-9

Seton Parish Festival

Friday, 5 p.m.-midnight, Saturday, 2 p.m.- midnight, Sunday, noon-4 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd. N.

www.setonparishfestival.com

The 29th annual festival promises fun for the whole family with games, food and live music.

Sept. 15

Tyler’s Light Benefit Ride

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., American Legion Post 283, 7725 Refugee Rd.

www.tylerslight.com

This 7th annual motorcycle race is a fundraiser for Tyler’s Light and includes food and live music.

Sept. 15-Dec. 30

Imagining a Better World: The Artwork of Nelly Toll

Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m., Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster

www.decartsohio.org

The Decorative Arts Center’s next exhibit highlights Holocaust survivor Nelly Toll.